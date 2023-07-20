Strange New Worlds' Celia Rose Gooding Talks About That Legendary Moment For Uhura, Spock, And Kirk

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

The word "legacy" gets bandied around a lot in conversations about "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The clever, funny, and lovable Paramount+ series has massive shoes to fill as the first "Star Trek" property (aside from J.J. Abrams films, which were set in a different timeline anyway) that aims to brush up against the storylines of Gene Roddenberry's original series. So far, the prequel series has done so admirably, enriching character backstories and putting a fun spin on lore we know and love without ever stooping to nostalgia-bait territory. If the entire "Star Trek" franchise legacy is on the table here, it's a challenge the show has not just risen to meet but made look easy.

This week, the series pulled off its most significant original series tie-in moment yet. After a not-yet-captain James Kirk (Paul Wesley) joined the Enterprise crew and helped Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) work through the emotional fallout of some trippy space-sent messages, the pair sat down for drinks and relaxation at the Enterprise bar. The scene was already memorable, infused with warm energy and the goofiness of Kirk's fight with his brother Sam (Dan Jeannotte), but it got even better when a familiar voice cut in. "Sometimes he can be–" Kirk started to say, before a blue-clad arm reached across him to grab an empty drink glass. "Frustrating," Spock (Ethan Peck) finished, finishing his future best friend's sentences before they've even met.