Star Trek: Picard Gave LeVar Burton Flashbacks To His Community Cameo

The third season of "Star Trek: Picard" was very judicious about the way it introduced its many legacy characters. Prior to release, the season boasted a reunion of the main cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which may have led to some trepidation by Trekkies. Was this going to be an awkward nostalgia fest wherein all the characters spill into the room at the same time merely to repeat catchphrases? Luckily, showrunner Terry Matalas knew better. A new NextGen character was revealed every other episode or so (of the ten-episode season), allowing audiences to become used to their presence and to absorb their backstory before Matalas sprung another actor on us.

It took until episode six of the series, "The Bounty," before audiences were re-introduced to Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). Geordi, previously the chief engineer of the Enterprise-D, had now become the curator of a starship museum, where he repaired and maintained antique vessels (and, luckily, also kept them powered up and stocked with weapons). Geordi was well-known throughout Starfleet as one of the organization's best engineers and carried a great deal of prestige.

Indeed, Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick), also once an engineer, was mildly starstruck to meet the great Geordi La Forge when he came on board Shaw's vessel, the U.S.S. Titan-A. Knowing that La Forge was coming onto his bridge, Shaw geeked out a little bit.

As one might imagine, Burton himself has encountered a great deal of geeking out in real life. In a recent interview with StarTrek.com, Burton said that he has met his fair share of Trekkies and enthused fans — fans approach him often — and was distinctly reminded of an episode of "Community" on which he appeared.