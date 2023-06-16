The Flash's Supergirl Breakout Scene Had Some R-Rated Moments That Got Cut

Andy Muschietti's new film "The Flash" takes place largely in a parallel universe. Early in the movie, during a moment of grief, the title hero (Ezra Miller) discovers he can run so quickly that he passes through an aperture in space/time and enters a mysterious pocket dimension called the Speed Force. From this pocket dimension, the Flash can travel through time. Perhaps recklessly, the Flash travels into his own past to save the life of his mother. Naturally, this causes a major error in causality, creating a timeline where there are two Barry Allens. Any student of "Back to the Future" might have predicted such a mishegoss.

What Barry didn't count on, however, was that causality works in both directions. The Flash's time travel shenanigans didn't just create an alternate future, but also an alternate past. As such, when Barry Allen goes to Wayne Manor to enlist the aid of Batman, he finds not his familiar friend Ben Affleck playing the role, but a 70-year-old Michael Keaton instead. The two Flashes and the elderly Bruce also know that a certain Kryptonian superbeing crashed on Earth years before, only in this timeline, they are being held in a special Siberian prison. The Flash, the Flash, and Batman attempt to break Superman out of prison, only to find that it is, instead, his cousin Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

Supergirl's escape is brutal. Having been kept in solitary confinement in a concrete silo for years, the superheroine is ready to take off some heads. When she is exposed to sunlight and develops her Kryptonian superpowers, many an ass is kicked.

In a recent interview with Collider, actress Calle even pointed out that the scene was originally even more violent than it was in the film's final cut.