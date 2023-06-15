Glenda Jackson, Legendary British Actor And Politician, Has Died At 87

The acting world has lost a titan. Glenda Jackson, a generational talent who swept through stage, screen, and politics over the course of her iconoclastic, seven-decade career, has died. Jackson's long-time agent Lionel Larner informed Variety that she died after a brief battle with illness this morning at her home in Blackheath, London, at the age of 87.

Jackson was one of the last living proponents, indeed embodiments of the radical, externally derived Brecht and Artaud-inspired style of acting which dominated throughout the late 1960s and '70s. You'd hardly know today that The Method had a fierce competitor for the souls of actors, given the numerous books, podcasts, tributes, and specials which have appeared chronicling the rise and reign of the psychoanalytic, internally-focused style that followed from Stanislavski. But when in Jackson's thrall, it seemed like there simply was no other way to act, that she had built the craft up alone, shaped it with her coarse hands, and breathed vigorous life into its lungs.

Stateside, Jackson will be remembered best for her Oscar-winning turns in two freewheeling films from the New Hollywood period. First is the earthy, frank, sensual and cerebral Gudrun in Ken Russell's "Women in Love," the first of Jackson's many collaborations with Russell on adaptations of the original earthy eroticist, D.H. Lawrence. The second is "A Touch of Class," a sparkling romcom in which she was originally cast opposite Cary Grant and upon the strength of her performance won the Best Actress Oscar in a shocking upset against the likes of Joanne Woodward, Ellen Burstyn, and Barbra Streisand.

In her native England, Jackson will be remembered for much, much more.