Wes Anderson Wanted Asteroid City To Unite New York Theater And Hollywood Cinema

The characters of Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" might have their gazes cast skyward, but Anderson's inspiration for his 11th feature was decidedly grounded.

The film — which boasts a star-studded cast from his regular acting company, including Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, as well as first-time collaborators like Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie and Hope Davis — blends Anderson's twin loves of cinema and theater. There has always been a stage-friendly quality to the filmmaker's movies — not "stagey," which would suggest a visual listlessness, but a kind of proscenium framing that shows off his lovingly arranged mise en scène.

But it's not just an aesthetic consideration. Dating back to his marvelous sophomore effort, "Rushmore," Anderson's fervent love for the boards reminds us of the endless possibilities within the seeming limits of a theatrical production. The character Max Fischer has a "let's-put-on-a-show" bravado that powerfully evokes a childhood yearning to entertain one's family and friends. Fischer and his players might take that enthusiasm to startlingly naturalistic extremes, but — as someone who grew up doing theater and earned a perfectly useless BFA in the craft — his productions of "Serpico" and the "Apocalypse Now"-inspired "Heaven in Hell" hit me as wish fulfillment. I wish I'd possessed that kind of pluck and resourcefulness at that age.

Anderson is essentially Fischer-made-good in that he gets to build richly imagined sets and populate them with some of the biggest stars in the world. So it's interesting to find the 54-year-old filmmaker using his latest to reflect on his ardor for a bygone era of artistry that's fired his entire career.