The 16 Best Attack On Titan Episodes, Ranked
The following post contains spoilers for "Attack on Titan."
"Attack on Titan," which is based on Hajime Isayama's best-selling manga series, chronicles the history of a steampunk world where rival kingdoms wage war against each other using human armies and lumbering creatures called Titans. With their enormous strength, gargantuan size, and unparalleled endurance, the Titans lay waste to entire cities, devouring any humans who cross their paths. In order to defend Paradis Island from the Titans, the kingdom trains the nimble warriors of the Scout Regiment to target the creatures' weak points and take them down.
With grim stakes and a tendency to kill off beloved characters in gruesome ways, "Attack on Titan" is an unflinchingly violent ride. The series follows Eren Jaeger, a new Scout Regiment recruit who lost everything when the Titans attacked his home. Across four seasons, Eren and his friends experience the horrors of war firsthand while continually compromising their morals in order to achieve victory. Here are the 16 most triumphant, heartbreaking, and overall best episodes of "Attack on Titan."
16. Perfect Game (Season 3, Episode 16)
"Attack on Titan" is fueled by more heroic sacrifices than one can reasonably count. One of the most effective occurs in the third season episode "Perfect Game," when the Survey Corps faces the formidable Beast Titan. With Eren and Corps' new weapons unable to stop the enemy, Commander Erwin Smith agrees to head a suicide mission. As Captain Levi Ackermann moves into position to slay the Titan, Erwin leads the new recruits on a charge that serves as a costly diversion.
"Perfect Game" captures how well "Attack on Titan" illustrates determination and defiance in the face of certain defeat. Erwin knows he's running to his demise, but his speech to his recruits inspires them to give their imminent deaths meaning for those left behind. The subsequent attack is so unexpected that it even gives the Beast Titan pause before he resumes his rampage. Erwin's final moments are fittingly moving, and directly call out the show's major themes.
15. Declaration of War (Season 4, Episode 5)
"Attack on Titan" is about more than humans slaying giants. The political intrigue between rival kingdoms is just as much of a concern. "Declaration of War" reveals the antagonistic history between Marley and Paradis Island via a stage play led by Willy Tybur. This dramatic retelling is juxtaposed with Eren's tense conversation with Reiner Braun, the man who betrayed him four years prior. The two parallel plotlines build in intensity, showing a new side to Eren before all hell inevitably breaks loose.
"Declaration of War" avoids getting lost in exposition by keeping sight of the central conflict's human heart. Eren and Reiner's uncomfortable reunion is the real highlight of the episode, with the masterstroke coming at the very end of the episode. Eren and Reiner seemingly come to a resolution just as Willy delivers a fiery speech on stage. In a flash, Eren then launches into his true plan. His narrative violently collides with Willy's, changing the fate of Marley and Paradis Island forever.
14. Assault (Season 4, Episode 7)
There are plenty of combat-heavy episodes of "Attack on Titan," with the best keeping audiences on their toes as the tide of battle constantly shifts. The appropriately titled "Assault" dives headfirst into the all-out war between Paradis Island and Marley, with Titans leading the charge. As the Scout Regiment targets the Beast Titan, Armin Artlelt debuts his transformation as the Colossal Titan. However, Marley has tricks of their own to combat the forces from Paradis, as the renewed conflict escalates.
"Assault" is filled with so many twists and turns that viewers can get whiplash from the changes in momentum on the battlefield. Fortunately, despite all the moving pieces, the action remains easy to follow as the battle spreads and surprises. More impressively, "Assault" makes it clear that there are no objective good guys and bad guys, doubling down on the show's moral ambiguity. The fourth season of "Attack on Titan" lays down the gauntlet for a devastating war and "Assault" plunges into the carnage behind this decision with unrelenting fury.
13. The Final Chapters: Special 1 (Season 4, Episode 29)
The final season of "Attack on Titan" concludes with two feature-length episodes. The first is titled "Special 1," and continues the season's series of changes to the show. In the wake of Eren's heel turn, Marley and Paradis' forces unite to stop him from wiping them both out. But even their combined might is no match for Eren and his army of Colossal Titans, leading Commander Hange to mount an inspiring last stand. As the survivors regroup, Eren contacts them, giving them one last glimpse at their friend as he earnestly invites his former companions to kill him.
Although Eren emerges as the final season's primary antagonist, "Special 1" makes it clear that he's as much a victim as an aggressor, driven by forces beyond his control. That said, the level of devastation he causes highlights how the fate of the world hangs in the balance, and that peace can be achieved if the Scout Regiment kills their friend. Hange's sacrifice drives that point home while giving the fan-favorite character a fitting send-off. "Special 1" covers a lot of ground, but does so expertly while teeing up what's sure to be a harrowing and emotional series finale.
12. Retrospective (Season 4, Episode 27)
"Attack on Titan" gets its own twist on "Dunkirk" with the fourth season episode "Retrospective," which focuses on a military retreat from the coastal town of Liberio. As the evacuation becomes desperate, reformed Marleyan commander Theo Magath gives up his life to buy his troops more time to escape. Though there are active Titans present, the real threats are the human extremists who are dedicated to destroying the walls and unleashing hidden Titans. In the face of certain death, Magath reflects on how he contributed to the conflict and seeks atonement for his actions.
"Retrospective" deals frankly with the price of war and extremism, a recurring theme throughout the show's fourth season. By focusing on human antagonists, "Attack on Titan" becomes more of a straightforward war story, allowing for a welcome break from the norm. Though Magath's heroic sacrifice serves as the fiery climax to the episode, the denouement between Annie and Mikasa is the real payoff. The two women switch between friends and adversaries across the series, and to see them commiserate over the prolonged violence and everything they've lost makes for a touching coda.
11. The Other Side of the Wall (Season 3, Episode 22)
After three seasons of battling Titans, smoking out the double agents in their ranks, and reclaiming lost territory, "Attack on Titan" gives its characters a clear victory in the third season finale. With the Titans on Paradis Island largely eradicated, the troops can safely explore the land beyond the city walls, ultimately arriving at Paradis' shores. However, even though peace has been restored, Eren wants to take the fight directly to Marley, which he thinks has been the real enemy all along.
"The Other Side of the Wall" feels like a satisfying conclusion to the story that's been building since the series premiere. Given how intense and emotionally exhausting "Attack on Titan" can be, the third season finale carries a vicarious sense of accomplishment. Of course, "Attack on Titan" is what it is, and even a clean win still feels hollow, especially with Eren already preoccupied with the next fight. As its final season looms, this subversive conclusion serves as a sobering reminder that "Attack on Titan" is never going to have a happy ending.
10. First Battle: The Struggle for Trost, Part 1 (Season 1, Episode 5)
After losing his mother in the series premiere, Eren trains to avenge her by slaying Titans as part of the Scout Regiment. He finally gets his chance for vengeance in the series' fifth episode when takes on the Colossal Titan, a conflict that also gives Eren's fellow cadets a chance to prove themselves against the Titans. Eren is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends, but things aren't quite that clear-cut.
Up until the fifth episode, "Attack on Titan" seems like nothing more than a fantasy story about humans who fight giants, albeit one with high and bloody stakes. "The Struggle for Trost, Part 1" makes it evident that the series is much more than that. There really is no better cliffhanger than seeing the protagonist get gorily devoured. Though things look bad for Eren, he and "Attack on Titan" are only just getting started — this is when the show really grabs the viewer's attention, and it never lets go.
9. The Dawn of Humanity (Season 4, Episode 28)
The final season of "Attack on Titan" has been about turning Eren from the show's hero to its final villain. More than willing to repay the destruction Marley inflicted on Paradis tenfold, Eren ditches any pretenses of restraint in "The Dawn of Humanity." The implications behind Eren's choice play out as he and his best friend, Mikasa, recall how their respective lives led them to this moment. This trip down memory lane is quickly sidelined, though, when Eren rises up to lead the Colossal Titans in an effort to wipe out not just Paradis' enemies, but humanity as a whole.
Even before he was born, Eren was used and abused, manipulated across the fourth season until he decides to usher in the apocalypse. Even for a series that repeatedly shocks its fans with heartbreaking plot twists, Eren's embrace of his dark side is a painful twist of the knife, and contrasting Eren's descent into madness with Mikasa's memories of their friendship highlights just how heartbreaking Eren's betrayal is. "Attack on Titan" has always revolved around shifting allegiances and constant backstabbing; not even its supposed hero is above becoming a villainous traitor.
8. Scream (Season 2, Episode 12)
"Attack on Titan" begins with Eren losing his mother to the fearsome Smiling Titan, and he reunites with his mother's killer in the second season episode "Scream." After the Smiling Titan consumes Eren's family friend, Hannes, Eren's rage unexpectedly unlocks the ability to command other Titans. This revelation occurs simultaneously with Erwin Smith's investigation into the Titans' true nature; Reiner's interest in Eren is also explained.
"Scream" not only marks the completion of Eren's mission to avenge his mother, but also raises more questions about his relationship with the Titans. Eren's frustration in being unable to transform into a Titan is palpable, making the episode feel especially raw. Then, Eren's new abilities introduce a fresh twist, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat and cementing his importance in this world. The second season of "Attack on Titan" is centered on big mysteries; the finale promises answers to its unresolved questions and keeps viewers invested moving forward.
7. Wish (Season 3, Episode 7)
Kenny Ackermann, the uncle of the heroic Levi Ackermann and, oh yeah, a serial killer, is one of the most chilling villains in "Attack on Titan." Kenny pursues his nephew throughout the third season, tracking him down in the episode "Wish" for a memorable battle in a crystalline cavern. This terrifying duel interrupts Rod Reiss' efforts to stop his daughter Historia from seizing the Founding Titan power from an imprisoned Eren by eating him. With all the horror he's witnessed — and inflicted — Eren is at a low point, willing to accept the gruesome death planned for him.
"Attack on Titan" wisely cuts exposition with thrilling set pieces, and "Wish" is a strong example of what makes this technique so effective. Despite his humanity, Kenny is terrifying, and his obsessive hunt for Levi provides the episode with action and suspense. In a nice contrast, as Levi fights for his life against his surrogate father figure, Historia rebels against her own father's bloody plans. For a show heavily focused on how the members of the younger generation are manipulated by their parents, both developments are welcome and empowering, even if the hope they bring is only temporary.
6. Warrior (Season 2, Episode 6)
The Scout Regiment has had double agents among its ranks ever since the first season, but the infiltration expands to deadly extremes in the second. As the troops realize that Reiner and Bertholdt Hoover are Titans in disguise, the two privately approach Eren and try to recruit him to their side. Shocked by his friends' betrayal, Eren refuses their offer and takes them on in an epic showdown.
"Warrior" isn't an action-heavy episode, instead playing out like a procedural as the Scout Regiment connects the dots and unmasks the double agents. Reiner and Bertholdt are some of the first friends Eren makes when he enlists in the Scout Regiment. As viewers, we know that bond is about to be undercut by betrayal, making the reveal so much more heart-rending. "Warrior" proves that not all gut punches in "Attack on Titan" come from death and violence and considerably raises the emotional stakes.
5. Midnight Sun (Season 3, Episode 18)
"Midnight Sun" takes place in the immediate aftermath of Bertholdt's defeat. The skirmish with the infamous Colossal Titan left both Armin and Erwin mortally wounded, and the Scout Regiment debates whose life to save with their last dose of Titan serum. The argument becomes heated, and Levi, Eren, and Mikasa come to blows as they disagree over which of their friends should survive. Ultimately, they reach a decision, and relief and despair mix as the Scout Regiment weathers another loss.
"Midnight Sun" is all about making an impossible choice, with two different popular characters' lives hanging in the balance. True to form, the way "Attack on Titan" presents the question isn't so much about who to save, but who to let die. Though the disagreement itself is highly emotional, the resolution brings a serenity that's rare for this series. "Midnight Sun" opens amidst chaos and carnage but closes in relative peace, giving the episode its own beautiful arc.
4. From You, 2000 Years Ago (Season 4, Episode 21)
The moment that Eren finally breaks bad occurs several episodes before he commands the Titans to devastate the kingdom of Marley. The episode "From You, 2000 Years Ago" provides one last history lesson about the Titans as Eren's brother, Zekem realizes Eren has been quietly playing him. Throughout the fourth season, Eren is linked to a prophecy about a cataclysmic event known simply as "the Rumbling." With Zeke outmaneuvered, Eren leans into his role triggering Armageddon, vowing to destroy anyone outside of Paradis.
Though Eren loses control of himself even more violently as the season progresses, "From You, 2000 Years Ago" establishes that he's already too far gone. Eren has been manipulated by Zeke for a long time, so seeing him outsmart his brother results in a brief triumphant feeling, but that quickly gives way to horror over what Eren has become. "Attack on Titan" is all about heavy consequences, and having Zeke's plans for Eren backfire and push Eren into villainy provides the kind of tragic poetry that the series thrives on.
3. Memories of the Future (Season 4, Episode 20)
Eren's heel turn is preceded by a power-enabled trip through memories with Zeke for one last conversation with their father, Grisha. Immersed in the past, Zeke sees Eren enjoying the relatively happy childhood that he never had. However, there is no time for jealousy, as Eren uses his time-travel abilities to encourage Grisha to escalate the conflict with Marley, shaking up the timeline.
Earlier in the series, "Attack on Titan" establishes Grisha as the ultimate terrible father, secretly transforming both of his sons into living weapons to further his vendetta against Marley. Though "Memories of the Future" doesn't redeem Grisha, it does show his more human side, and gives him a chance to apologize to Zeke. It also provides the first major inkling of how far Eren has fallen; he's no longer the wide-eyed hero, but instead more bloodthirsty than his father. Grisha begging Zeke to stop Eren followed by Eren's chillingly calm confrontation with his brother gives the episode a heart-stopping cliffhanger.
2. Hero (Season 3, Episode 17)
The climax of the third season of "Attack of Titan" is the Battle of Shiganshina, during which the Scout Regiment liberates the Titan-overrun district and takes on Zeke's Beast Titan and Bertholdt's Colossal Titan. As previously covered, Erwin leads his new recruits on a knowingly disastrous charge against Zeke in order to draw his attention. The fallout from Erwin's attack occurs in the episode "Hero," with Erwin mortally wounded by Zeke and Armin sacrificing himself to save Eren. As the dust settles, the two villainous Titans lay defeated, bringing the horrifying battle to an end.
There's something supremely cathartic about "Hero." Levi and Eren's takedown of Zeke and Bertholdt is spectacularly brutal and really feels earned. The Battle of Shiganshina is a harrowing and intense multi-episode arc, and "Hero" brings with it an immense sense of relief that the carnage is finally over. With its mix of spectacle and heartbreak, the battle encapsulates almost everything that makes "Attack on Titan" great.
1. Two Brothers (Season 4, Episode 19)
At the heart of "Attack on Titan" you'll find two siblings: Eren and Zeke Jaeger, both of whom possess their own Titan transformations and abilities. At odds across the entire series, the two reunite in the final season episode "Two Brothers," in which Zeke captures his younger brother. Ever the cunning tactician, Zeke unveils his own Titan army designed to devastate Marley as he proceeds with his plans for Eren.
There are so many twists and fake-outs throughout "Two Brothers" that the episode commands the viewers' full attention and leaves their jaws on the floor the whole time. Not every show depicts their protagonist's head getting completely blown off — and surviving! That's exactly the kind of shock that "Attack on Titan" thrives on, and it's not even the most memorable moment in the episode. Breathlessly exciting from start to finish, "Two Brothers" is packed with bombastic action and monumental reversals. It's the high point of the series.