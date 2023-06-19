The 16 Best Attack On Titan Episodes, Ranked

The following post contains spoilers for "Attack on Titan."

"Attack on Titan," which is based on Hajime Isayama's best-selling manga series, chronicles the history of a steampunk world where rival kingdoms wage war against each other using human armies and lumbering creatures called Titans. With their enormous strength, gargantuan size, and unparalleled endurance, the Titans lay waste to entire cities, devouring any humans who cross their paths. In order to defend Paradis Island from the Titans, the kingdom trains the nimble warriors of the Scout Regiment to target the creatures' weak points and take them down.

With grim stakes and a tendency to kill off beloved characters in gruesome ways, "Attack on Titan" is an unflinchingly violent ride. The series follows Eren Jaeger, a new Scout Regiment recruit who lost everything when the Titans attacked his home. Across four seasons, Eren and his friends experience the horrors of war firsthand while continually compromising their morals in order to achieve victory. Here are the 16 most triumphant, heartbreaking, and overall best episodes of "Attack on Titan."