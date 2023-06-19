/Film Readers Disagreed With Succession's CEO Decision

We used to love Cousin Greg on "Succession," but now we hate him. The only trouble is, our readers never stopped loving him. The distant cousin of the powerful Roy family may have evolved — or devolved — more than any other member of his family over the course of the show. A once humble pot-smoking service worker transforms into an executive d-bag before our very eyes. Still, he never loses his ability to turn a phrase, his snail-speed wit, and his unassuming boyish charm. Even as he becomes just as despicable as the other characters around him, the audience still can't help but root for the underdog — and we've got the numbers to prove it.

Ahead of the recent finale, we took a Twitter poll to see who our viewers would choose as the next CEO of Waystar Royco if they were sitting on the board. Against all odds, Greg won by a significant margin of the vote — he pulled in 39.3%, to be exact. Kendall came in second at 28.5%, more than 10% less than his bumbling younger cousin.

Based on our coverage of Greg, the same poll among the /Film writers would have yielded totally different results. He became a totally different person in season 3, which was important for Greg's evolution. The Egg's true colors really start to show when he goes girl-crazy at Caroline's Tuscan wedding. He's never been much of a mastermind, but he has always been a bit conniving and materialistic, ever since his private conference with Logan in the pilot episode.

"Greg just wants stupid things: a new suit, good shoes," actor Nicholas Braun admitted of his character in a New York Times interview.