How The Elizabeth Holmes Scandal Inspired Black Mirror's Joan Is Awful Episode

To the delight of sci-fi enthusiasts everywhere, the dystopian anthology series "Black Mirror" is back on Netflix for its sixth season. With each passing day, the questions the show asks about the ways modern technology has invaded and manipulated our lives seem more and more prescient. After a 4-year wait in between seasons, the themes explored in "Black Mirror" are more relevant than ever, as we all continue to become inextricably linked to our gadgets and devices at an alarming rate. The technological singularity is on the horizon, and we don't yet know the effects that technology will ultimately have on society.

Luckily, that's why we have brilliant writers and creators like Charlie Brooker, who penned most of the new season of "Black Mirror" without any help from AI (Artificial Intelligence) whatsoever. Brooker did use AI, but only as a source of inspiration for season 6, episode 1, "Joan is Awful." The premiere episode zooms in on the fairly average life of Joan (Annie Murphy) who begins to realize that her life is being played out in an adaptation starring A-list actor Salma Hayek that's streaming around the world. The fictional, AI friendly company Streamberry is behind the show and Joan ventures out in the hopes of getting back what amounts to her own IP.

While Brooker uses AI as a backdrop, "Joan is Awful" is more directly inspired by the true events of disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes — the recently-convicted corporate swindler of the defunct blood testing Silicon Valley start-up, Theranos.