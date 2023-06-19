The 12 Best Liam Hemsworth Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Liam Hemsworth was born on January 13, 1990, in Melbourne, Australia, pursuing a range of interests as a young man before ultimately settling on acting. When he was only 17 years old, he starred in the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" as the character Josh Taylor. Hemsworth followed up this breakout role with other TV work, appearing on such programs as "Macleod's Daughters" and "The Elephant Princess." Moving to the U.S. enabled him to leap to the silver screen with early film credits, including minor roles in 2009's "Knowing" alongside Nicolas Cage and "Triangle," starring Melissa George. However, it was "The Last Song" that really introduced him to the world, playing Will Blakelee, the love interest to Miley Cyrus' Veronica "Ronnie" Miller.

Since then, Hemsworth has been seen in a variety of projects, from big-budget action blockbusters to independent dramas and everything in between. While he may be somewhat outshined by his personal life — being the brother to "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth and his brief marriage to Cyrus — he's gradually established himself as a talented and versatile actor. His charm and hunky appearance make him suited for romantic leads, he has the physicality for action parts, and his strong comedic timing is on display in numerous roles. Let's check out his best movies and TV shows.