The 12 Best Liam Hemsworth Movies & TV Shows, Ranked
Liam Hemsworth was born on January 13, 1990, in Melbourne, Australia, pursuing a range of interests as a young man before ultimately settling on acting. When he was only 17 years old, he starred in the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" as the character Josh Taylor. Hemsworth followed up this breakout role with other TV work, appearing on such programs as "Macleod's Daughters" and "The Elephant Princess." Moving to the U.S. enabled him to leap to the silver screen with early film credits, including minor roles in 2009's "Knowing" alongside Nicolas Cage and "Triangle," starring Melissa George. However, it was "The Last Song" that really introduced him to the world, playing Will Blakelee, the love interest to Miley Cyrus' Veronica "Ronnie" Miller.
Since then, Hemsworth has been seen in a variety of projects, from big-budget action blockbusters to independent dramas and everything in between. While he may be somewhat outshined by his personal life — being the brother to "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth and his brief marriage to Cyrus — he's gradually established himself as a talented and versatile actor. His charm and hunky appearance make him suited for romantic leads, he has the physicality for action parts, and his strong comedic timing is on display in numerous roles. Let's check out his best movies and TV shows.
12. Empire State (2013)
Chris Potamitis is an adult who still lives with his struggling parents. He dreams of becoming a police officer, but a marijuana conviction means he can only get a job as a security guard. While working for Empire Armored Car Company, Potamitis steals a bag of money and gives some to the widow of his partner who was killed on the job; the security company is incredibly careless in how it guards money, and because they didn't give the deceased guard's family their entitled compensation, Potamitis decides to set things right. However, he mistakenly shares this act with his friend Eddie, who then passes it on to a gangster named Spiro, only for Potamitis to find himself involved in an even bigger crime.
Liam Hemsworth takes the main role in this action-crime drama, and while he doesn't completely knock it out of the park, there's enough charisma in his performance to prove that he has what it takes to be a strong leading man. He does a solid job eliciting sympathy for this down-on-his-luck character who wants to look out for the little guy, and we still care about him even when he makes some terrible, yet well-intentioned, mistakes. The more experienced Dwayne Johnson and Emma Roberts help elevate this more than watchable heist flick with their supporting characters. "Empire State" is no "Heat," but it's a fun watch and an interesting look at an early entry in a growing talent's career.
11. Arkansas (2020)
Kyle Ribb and Swin Horn are drug dealers working for a crime lord they've never met, referred to simply as "Frog." Their latest job entails taking on new identities as park employees working under the ranger, Bright, while moving drugs in secret. Ribb and Horn get called to carry out a job in Castor, Louisiana, but it goes awry and results in the deaths of Bright and their contact's grandson. The two partners bury the dead bodies and concoct a cover story to avoid arousing suspicion. But things get real bloody real fast when a man claiming to be Bright's son gets involved, and when Frog finds out about the deal that went south.
On its surface, "Arkansas" seems like a straightforward crime drama, or a Quentin Tarantino-esque movie without the clever dialogue. However, it's a surprisingly thoughtful character piece that jumps across two different timelines, with each revealing more intricate plot details without ruining the film's deliberate pace. The stellar supporting cast includes Vivica A. Fox, John Malkovich, and Vince Vaughn. Their veteran acting chops nearly drown out Liam Hemsworth's Kyle Ribb, whose boyishly good looks are a little out of place for the small-time southern drug dealer. Still, Hemsworth brings some shades of complexity and subtlety to Kyle Ribb, making him more than just a dirtbag criminal.
10. The Expendables 2 (2012)
The world's most roided out team of mercenaries is back to deliver even more unnecessary explosions and cheesy one-liners. This time, their veteran ranks are rounded out with the rookie, ex-military sniper Billy the Kid. Their latest mission involves shipping out to Nepal to rescue hostages, Dr. Zhou and Trench. After a job well done (meaning there were lots of casualties and empty bullet casings left in their wake), Billy reveals to his boss and mentor Barney Ross that he plans to retire soon to live a quiet, shootout-free life with his girlfriend. However, Billy agrees to go on the team's latest mission, which involves them acquiring a mysterious object in Albania. Unfortunately, Jean Vilain and his henchmen get the drop on the Expendables, stealing the object for his own purposes.
2010's "The Expendables" gave fans a mostly satisfying over-the-top tribute to the action movie classics of the 1980s and 1990s. Luckily, this sequel more than lives up to its predecessor's admittedly low standards by dishing out increased mayhem and additional action movie stars, both old and new. Audiences smirked with delight when Jean-Claude Van Damme and Chuck Norris appeared on the big screen to kick ass as they did back in the good ol' days. But Liam Hemsworth also makes a welcome addition to the cast as Billy the Kid (though his role is relatively brief). He holds his own against his older, more experienced colleagues, balancing out their cynicism with youthful idealism.
9. Poker Face (2022)
Jake Foley seemingly has the perfect life; he's a successful billionaire with an amazing home filled with rare art, and a beautiful wife and daughter. However, things are not as happy as they seem for the wealthy businessman — his relationship with his family is broken, and he's been diagnosed with late-stage cancer. An avid gambler, Foley decides to hold one last poker night with his childhood friends Drew, Mikey, Paul, and Alex, giving them a chance to win more money than they ever dreamed of. But Paul's older brother, Victor, is a professional criminal, and when he gets wind of a poker game taking place at Foley's house, he hatches a scheme to break in with his crew to pull off an art heist.
"Poker Face" was written and directed by Russell Crowe, who also plays Jake Foley in the film. It's no masterpiece, but Crowe keeps things moving at a good pace, and he clearly had a lot of fun designing the imaginative camerawork. There are a few too many things going on at once as the film tries to be a character-driven drama, a crime thriller, and an action flick, so expect a few plot holes and lapses in logic. Still, Crowe builds the suspense nicely, and the actors have great chemistry with one another. Liam Hemsworth disappears in his role as the grizzled Mikey. Despite being in his early-30s at the time of shooting, he plays a cynical 50-something quite well.
8. Isn't It Romantic (2019)
Natalie has hated romantic comedies from a young age, largely due to her mother's insistence that ordinary women never find true love as they do in the movies. Because of this low self-esteem, Natalie's grown into a milquetoast architect whose co-workers walk all over. Her friend Whitney tries to convince her of romantic comedies' charm, but Natalie points out how unrealistic they are. However, Natalie's world is turned upside down when she's knocked out and reawakens in a romantic comedy. She suddenly has an improved career and the attraction of the men around her, including the perfect Blake, her hunky billionaire client. Of course, this being a romantic comedy (within a romantic comedy), there's a moral she must learn.
"Isn't It Romantic" adds some nice twists to the romantic comedy genre, and is just clever enough to gloss over the very cliches it takes aim at. Minor quibbles aside, the film serves up plenty of hilarious gags, tender moments, and a thoughtful message about the importance of loving yourself before pursuing the love of others. It may be easy to dismiss Liam Hemsworth as nothing more than an actor with looks and no talent (he's certainly appeared in films whose scripts did him no favors), but this flick puts his dreamboat qualities to good use, perfectly contrasting them with his character's bozo personality. It's a crackup performance similar to that of his older brother in the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot.
7. Triangle (2009)
Jess goes on a boat ride with her friend Greg, along with Victor, married couple Sally and Downey, and Heather. A sudden storm ruins their day at sea, and they try to contact the Coast Guard for help. However, they only pick up the voice of a frightened woman screaming about someone killing everyone. Before they can get more information, their boat is flipped over, killing Heather. Jess and the others climb aboard a nearby ocean liner that is seemingly empty, yet has mysterious figures appearing and disappearing. The survivors think it's just the ship's crew playing a prank until someone starts murdering them one by one. Things only get weirder when Jess sees duplicates of herself and the others aboard the ship.
This sci-fi mystery thriller deserves to be seen by a much wider audience. There's no shortage of narrative twists and turns, all of which are provided by a trippy plot device that never feels too outré. On top of that, "Triangle" packs in a thoughtful, even gut-wrenching, message about second chances. Liam Hemsworth's role as Victor is small, yet serviceable, a worthy addition to a capable cast including Melissa George, Emma Lung, and Michael Dorman. The smart script gives the actors plenty to do; in the hands of a lesser filmmaker, they arguably would've done little else than look attractive, scream, and die.
6. The Duel (2016)
Set in 1887, "The Duel" follows Texas Ranger David Kingston, who's been assigned to determine why various Mexican villagers have recently gone missing in Mount Hermon. A specific person of interest is Maria Calderon, the niece of a Mexican general on the verge of leading an attack on the town if she isn't returned. Kingston and his wife Marisol arrive in Mount Hermon under the guise of wandering travelers to hide their true mission. The town's manipulative mayor and preacher Abraham Brant welcomes the couple and even makes Kingston the new sheriff, while also seducing Marisol into his emotional control. As Kingston edges closer to discovering Mount Hermon's dark secret, Brant is learning about the Kingstons' ulterior motives.
In many ways, "The Duel" is a throwback to classic Spaghetti Westerns; Liam Hemsworth's David Kingston is not unlike Clint Eastwood's Man With No Name, and Woody Harrelson's Abraham Brant could easily fit in anything Sergio Leone directed. However, the film includes psychodrama elements that make it more emotionally and narratively complex than the typical Western of yore. Kingston takes the mission assigned to him for personal reasons that are hinted at, but never fully revealed, and Brant's wily hold on the townspeople is a fascinating commentary on how religion can be used to exploit people's loyalty. If you're in the mood for a Western that shines a spotlight on the cruelty of man, "The Duel" might be just what you're looking for.
5. Killerman (2018)
Moe and Bobby work for crime boss Perico as money launderers and have both just been given a massive job. Their task is delayed, giving the two men a chance to carry out a small drug deal and make some money on the side. They procure the number of a drug lord named Debo. Unbeknownst to Moe and Bobby, Debo is working with some corrupt cops who've stolen drugs they plan to make money with. Their scheme involves setting up a trap for Moe and Bobby, but they narrowly escape with the help of a shooter Moe hired beforehand. Moe loses his memory when their car chase ends in a crash, and he must protect their drugs from the crooked police officers.
"Killerman" is a ... well ... killer entry into the crime-drama genre, and more than delivers on its title for those looking for something violent. The film starts off in a pretty straightforward, even predictable, fashion, but it introduces plenty of clever twists and turns that keep you guessing where it will go next. Liam Hemsworth fits comfortably into his grittiest role yet as Moe, giving a performance that's both tough and sympathetic. He's got great support from Emory Cohen as the streetwise yet loyal Bobby. There's more than enough action and shootouts on tap, but the deft screenplay never lets the carnage distract from the more intricate character moments.
4. The Hunger Games series
"The Hunger Games" series is set in a dystopian future in the nation of Panem, composed of 12 smaller districts. Because of a failed revolt carried out years earlier, each of the districts must send a teenage boy and girl to participate in a televised game to the death held every year. The young, yet resourceful, Katniss Everdeen is chosen to represent her district in the upcoming tournament. She manages to win, while also serving as the symbol of a new revolt that threatens to disrupt Panem's despotic regime, making powerful enemies and allies as her reputation grows.
I know this is technically four movies, but they all coalesce to tell one overarching story, so I'm counting them in the same entry. Based on Suzanne Collins' book series of the same name, "The Hunger Games" movies really launched the career of Jennifer Lawrence, who played the main character of Katniss Everdeen. Older brother Chris Hemsworth has the MCU movies as his main series, and while Liam's role as Everdeen's peer Gale Hawthorne is only a supporting role, it's nice that he had a blockbuster series to be a part of. While the franchise was primarily aimed at a younger audience, there are enough thrills and narrative intrigue to appeal to an older demographic. The first installment kicks things off with a relatively light tone, but each sequel gradually ratchets up the stakes and tension.
3. Workaholics (from the 2016 Wolves of Rancho episode)
Blake, Adam, and Anders run into Cushing Ward, a former TelAmeriCorp co-worker of theirs, looking richer and slicker than ever. This prompts them to follow his lead and transfer to the Van Nuys office. Run by Ward's boss, JP Richman, this branch is the epitome of "work hard, play hard." JP's incredibly demanding work ethic is balanced out by his treating employees to such "perks" as Botox shots, strippers, and the chance to "wheeze the juice" with 1990s icon Pauly Shore.
One of the better episodes of Season 6, "Wolves of Rancho" is a more than subtle "The Wolf of Wall Street" parody, with JP treating his simple telemarketing office as a den of degeneracy. Speaking of JP, he's perfectly played by an over-the-top Dane Cook, whose jock-bro dickishness is matched only by Liam Hemsworth's turn as Ward in what is quite possibly the funniest role of his career. With slicked-back hair, a stylish business suit, and a gratuitous earpiece, Hemsworth holds nothing back when it comes to showing off how annoyingly successful his character is.
2. Most Dangerous Game (2020)
Dodge Tynes learns he has a tumor that doctors can't operate on. He also has a pregnant wife, which means that his inevitable passing will leave his loved ones financially ruined. The wealthy and mysterious Miles Sellars approaches Tynes with the chance to make more than enough money to take care of his family long after he's dead. However, this game involves being chased by five hunters over the course of 24 hours; for every hour that Tynes lives, money will be sent to his bank account at an increasing rate. But without the ability to pause or leave the game, or to leave the city, how long will Tynes survive?
This umpteenth adaptation of Richard Connell's famous short story makes for a thrilling watch, though it does take a while before the action really kicks in. While there are some plot holes, those are easily ignored when the hunt begins. And speaking of the hunt, one of the more clever twists on this classic tale is setting it in the urban jungle of contemporary Detroit. The production values are unusually high for a typical television series, giving it a big-budget movie feel. Christoph Waltz is in top form as the classy, enigmatic Miles Sellars. But Liam Hemsworth is the real standout in this show; he handles the physicality in the action scenes remarkably well, yet never disappoints as the husband and soon-to-be father who's desperate to take care of his family.
1. The Last Song (2010)
Ronnie is a defiant teenage girl who once had a promising future as a talented pianist. Following her parents' divorce, she gives up on becoming a musician. She and her younger brother Jonah are sent to Wrightsville Beach for the summer to stay with their estranged father. As expected, Ronnie has trouble fitting in with the local crowd and continues her troublemaking ways. However, she begins to soften up when she meets Will Blakelee, bonding over their mutual care for a nest of turtle eggs. But as they become closer, secrets from the past threaten their budding romance.
Yes, like pretty much every other Nicholas Sparks adaptation, "The Last Song" is a shamelessly sappy flick designed to tug at our heartstrings ... and nothing else. Yes, the young Miley Cyrus gives a predictable turn as a bad-girl-turned-good. And yes, Liam Hemsworth is a little too perfect of a boyfriend, what with his hunky looks, introspection, and heart of gold and everything. But still, in terms of cheesy coming-of-age romances, "The Last Song" is hard to beat. These elements come together in a surprisingly satisfying way; it's basically the cinematic equivalent of lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Its saccharine scenes are charming enough to break through even the coldest of hearts. On paper, Hemsworth's Will Blakelee shouldn't work, yet the actor brings a fair amount of range and subtlety to him, more than proving his talents as a leading man.