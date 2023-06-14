Does The Flash Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's amazing to think about now, but there was a time when "The Flash" movie was supposed to be the first DC movie to hit theaters after "Justice League." That didn't exactly pan out, but more than five years removed from the "Justice League" debacle and many, many other issues later, the Scarlet Speedster is finally getting ready to grace the silver screen in a solo movie. Well, sort of a solo movie. He'll have some company in the form of not one but two Batmans with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck on board, as well as Sasha Calle playing a new version of Supergirl.
It's a big movie, with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen at the center of it all (despite the noted public troubles the star has endured over the last couple of years). In any event, director Andy Muschietti is bringing us a big summer movie, with a big trip through the DC multiverse. Now for the big question: Does that trip extend into the credits? We're here to give you the spoiler-free answer about whether or not the film has a credits scene of any kind. Seriously, no spoilers! Proceed without fear. Let's get into it.
Does The Flash have a credits scene?
Put simply, yes, "The Flash" does indeed have a post-credits scene. So those who ordered a large soda and are in need of a bathroom break may want to hold it a bit longer. Or, in this case, make a mad dash for the lobby and hurry back, because the scene in question takes place at the very end of the credits. It's not a mid-credits scene that pops up just a few moments after the actual movie ends, like the one that appeared in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" earlier this year. This one takes some patience as it's at the tail end of all those many, many names that helped make this movie a reality. So don't get impatient, settle in, and expect the scene to be pretty much the last thing that appears on screen before the lights come up.
How important is the scene?
As for how important the scene is? For the most part, it's not world-shatteringly crucial, like the scene from "Justice League" seemed to be at the time (though it never actually amounted to anything). It's probably best classified as fun and most likely something DC fans would want to stick around for. It's not exactly impactful to the plot of this movie, nor is it directly setting up a big event. But it's probably worth watching if you felt strongly enough about the film to make it out to a theater to watch it.
Muschietti directed from a screenplay by Christina Hodson ("Birds of Prey"), with a story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") and Joby Harold ("Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"). The cast also includes Ron Livingston ("The Conjuring"), Maribel Verdú ("Elite"), Kiersey Clemons ("Sweetheart"), Antje Traue ("King of Ravens"), and Michael Shannon ("Man of Steel").
"The Flash" is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023. You can also check out the official synopsis for the film below.
Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?