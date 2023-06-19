Tin & Tina Is The Unnerving Spanish Horror Movie Currently Haunting Netflix

I've enjoyed churning through some of the less-heralded horror releases on Netflix recently, even if they aren't always masterpieces. I was pleasantly surprised by the kitchen sink elements of "The Strays," which explored Brexit-haunted Britain through a Black lens but undermined itself by trying too hard to emulate Jordan Peele. Better still was "Soft & Quiet," an extremely disturbing one-shot movie that puts us in the middle of a group of white supremacist women as they commit a despicable hate crime and try to cover their tracks.

Next up is "Tin & Tina," a psychological horror from Spain that recently hit the streaming platform's top 10. I haven't seen all that many Spanish movies so I was eager to give it a try, going in completely blind. While it isn't anywhere near as good as something like "The Devil's Backbone" or "The Orphanage," writer and director Rubin Stein, expanding his own short film to feature length, has interesting things to say about the dangers of prejudice and religious fundamentalism and a rather unusual way of exploring them.

Stein parcels up his ideas in an Evil Kid movie that seems hellbent on referencing just about every other superior film in its genre along the way, clearly tracing its roots to "The Bad Seed," "The Village of the Damned," "The Omen," and many others. In the second half, the doubting protagonist even cuts her hair to resemble Mia Farrow in "Rosemary's Baby." With soapy acting and a melodramatic screenplay and score, it plays almost like a parody at times. But is there more to Stein's directorial debut than initially meets the eye, and why has it been trending?