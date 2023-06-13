LEGO Runs Amok With The New Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Cottage Playset

All the right details are included in the "Hocus Pocus" LEGO set, from the cottage's water wheel to the antique quilts on the bed. There's a purple plume of smoke that comes out of the fireplace, a can of salt for thwarting spells, and the roof and walls can be popped open for a view inside the house. Take a look at the "Hocus Pocus" LEGO set below!

Well, how about the fact that the "Hocus Pocus" LEGO set can also be made to look more like its museum form from the sequel? Included are pieces for an info-stand, the museum signage, some rope barriers, and a cash register, so you can set it up as it appears in the second movie. All of that can also be hidden away in secret storage under the stairs, so if you want the original cottage vibe, you don't have to find a place for all those extra pieces.

Along with the cottage, this set also includes a little graveyard portion that can be situated alongside the house, which comes in handy for displaying all the characters. Speaking of minifigures, along with the Sanderson Sisters (including a vacuum cleaner for Mary to fly on), you get Max, Danni, Allison, and Thackery Binx (again, in cat form and not as a human).

And of course, it wouldn't be a proper Sanderson Sisters playset without the spell book and its creepy eye. There's even a little case you can store it in if you choose to use the museum elements.

Now for the difficult news: the "Hocus Pocus" LEGO set will cost $229.99 when it arrives on July 4, 2023. That's standard for modular building sets like this, so it's probably only going to work for the die-hard fans. Still, it will certainly make a great Halloween decoration.