Pat Sajak Is Saying Goodbye To Wheel Of Fortune After 41 Seasons

We're going to have to buy quite a few vowels to properly wrap our minds around this latest bit of news. For almost as long as "Wheel of Fortune" has been around, co-hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have both stood out as the faces of the incredibly popular game show. But today brings the surprising (if inevitable) development that Sajak is finally stepping away from hosting duties and sailing off into retirement after over 40 years on the job.

Sajak himself made the announcement on Twitter last night (via Good Morning America). A staple in countless households in the United States and around the world at precisely 7:30 pm every weekday evening, it's clear that the host recognizes the importance of the occasion. In the tweet, the longtime host stated that this next upcoming season of the show will mark his last: "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sony Pictures Television Executive Vice President of Game Shows Suzanne Prete released the following statement on behalf of the studio, revealing that his retirement isn't quite the end of Sajak's influence on the game show: