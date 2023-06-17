How John Mulaney Made Bill Hader Break During Every Stefon Appearance On SNL

During his long tenure at the hit sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live," John Mulaney was responsible for a lot of laughs — some for the audience, and some for his fellow creatives. As a writer working behind the scenes, he created some of the most memorable characters and jokes in the series' decades-long run, including the beloved Stefon, played by Bill Hader. Hader was known for laughing a lot on the air, which was typically frowned upon. In Hader's case, however, he earned a lot of affection from the audience for his gaffs. The comedian always tried hard not to break character, but Mulaney would not make it easy for him. In fact, the comedy writer would often purposefully try to make Hader chuckle while he was onscreen.

Hader and Mulaney created the character of Stefon together in the "SNL" writers' room with a few key references in mind. The character was "based on a barista in Chelsea, who actually turned out to be friends with [fellow "SNL" alum] Kate McKinnon after the fact, which was funny," Hader revealed to GQ in 2018. "He didn't talk like that or really dress like that, it was just this attitude he had. And then John Mulaney had a character he would kind of do the voice of, and we just brought them together."

Surprisingly, Stefon wasn't so well-received at first. It wasn't until the character earned a segment on the show's news portion, Weekend Update, that they got the formula down.

"We tried the character of Stefon a couple of times in a sketch where Stefon was trying to open various businesses or pitch a movie," Mulaney recalled on a 2018 Behind the Sketch for "SNL." "Finally, we're asked by the head of Weekend Update to try it as an Update feature. And it was so weird that I just assumed it would be cut."