Wes Anderson Slipped Some Foreshadowing Into Asteroid City's Opening Credits

This post contains spoilers for "Asteroid City."

I have an unhealthy fascination with billing for a movie. I love seeing who gets top billing and who gets single card or shared card billing. More than anything, though, I love seeing who gets the extras in their credit, whether it's "with," "and," "introducing," or simply saying this actor is this character. Not only is it a fun peek behind-the-scenes into contract negotiations for credit, but they create a fun vibe for what you are about to experience in the film or make you reflect on what you just saw.

With Wes Anderson's films, the casts are obviously star-studded affairs, usually with something like two dozen major actors appearing in the film. A leading actor in one film could show up for just one scene in the next, and I like seeing where they show up in the credits each time. With a cast as sprawling as "The French Dispatch," who would be the one to nab the top-billed spot? It was Benicio del Toro, which may surprise you.

When I sat down to see his latest film "Asteroid City," I was very curious how the credits would look, given that 21 names appear on the film's poster alone. What I loved about the opening credits is that every actor is billed along with their character name. One, in particular, stood out to me. It was in the ending "and" position, but it was not given that credit. It simply said, "Jeff Goldblum as the alien." You see those five words together and become immediately jazzed. Not only was I anxious to see one of our most idiosyncratic performers play a Wes Andersonian alien, I was surprised they let us know that information so soon into the movie.