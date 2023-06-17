Mission: Impossible – Fallout Had To Completely Rig One Scene Thanks To Paparazzi

I like to know as little as possible about a movie before going in. I don't like to watch trailers unless they're put in front of me in a theater. I don't read interviews or reviews before seeing a movie. I don't look at production stills or look at the track listing of a soundtrack. Walking in completely blank is my absolute favorite way to watch a movie. I didn't use to be like that though. When I was younger, I would indulge in all of those things extensively. However, the one element of the hype machine I have never been a fan of is paparazzi set photos.

For some people, this is a huge thrill, but I have never understood the appeal of seeing poorly shot, out-of-context shots of a film shoot from a great distance away at all. I don't know what I'm supposed to get out of them outside of, "Hey, this movie is shooting today." Okay. Let me know when it's done, and I can see it in a theater.

If there are famous people around, a lot of people completely lose their heads and need to document their presence in relation to the famous person. Or they just enjoy spoiling a movie. When that movie stars one of the world's most famous people — like Tom Cruise — and is the latest entry in the best film franchise — meaning "Mission: Impossible" — people need those photos.

Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie understand how important preserving the classic moviegoing experience is better than almost anyone working in Hollywood today. They want to make sure that when you see a scene it is in the proper context. So, when the paparazzi come to take photos of a scene that features a possible major spoiler, precautions need to be made.