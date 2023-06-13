The Kingdom Offers A Provocative Perspective On Extreme Patriotism In Netflix's Top 10

Peter Berg's "The Kingdom" was added to Netflix's library in June 2023 and with only a week into the month, it reached the site's Top 10 most-watched offerings. Released in 2007, "The Kingdom" earned middling reviews and an unimpressive box office take. Like several other films, it has found a new audience via streaming — which is surprising, since it's very much a film of its time.

"The Kingdom" refers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where most of the film is set. The film's opening is half title sequence, half newsreel, covering the history of Saudi Arabia from its founding in 1932 up to the then-present day. The country's oil reserves mean its history is intertwined with that of the world's largest oil consumer: the United States.

The film then cuts to a fenced community of American oil workers living in Saudi Arabia. Al-Qaeda terrorists infiltrate the compound, gunning down several residents and suicide bombing others. One of the casualties is FBI agent Francis Manner (Kyle Chandler), so a four-person FBI team led by Ron Fleury (Jamie Foxx) is given permission to investigate the site of the attack and help capture the culprits. Their liaison is Colonel Faris Al-Ghazi (Ashraf Barhom) of the Saudi State Police.

These events are loosely based on the 1996 bombing of Saudi Arabia's Khobar Towers, which American agents were deployed to investigate. However, aside from this seed of truth, the story is otherwise fictionalized — though it does seek to use fiction as commentary on reality.