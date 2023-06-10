Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster Is Firmly Against A Jamie & Keeley Romantic Reunion

Over the course of the popular Apple TV+ series' run, "Ted Lasso" fan favorite Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) has sparked up a romance with three different characters. First, there was Jamie (Phil Dunster), then an arrogant football star with a knack for saying the most dickish thing possible in any given situation. Then, there was Roy (Brett Goldstein), the grumpy teddy bear of a man whose harsh exterior barely hid a gooey center. After Keeley and Roy broke up (for reasons that still seem vague and minor, I might add), Keeley had a brief but passionate fling with Jack (Jodi Balfour), a colleague who quickly revealed herself to be a judgemental jerk.

The path to happiness for Keeley has been bumpy, sometimes frustratingly so, but when "Ted Lasso" ended its third and presumably final season with Keeley alone, it felt right — or at least, more right than any one choice might have felt in that moment. After a weirdly regressive throwaway plot, Keeley, Roy, and Jamie ended up friends again, spotted hanging out in the show's final montage, but the spark between them had apparently cooled. A "Ted Lasso" spinoff or continuation seems likely, and if it does happen, we might see more for Keeley and her paramours. According to Dunster, though, it would make the most sense for Jamie and Keeley to just stay friends.