Timothy Olyphant Was Tapped For A Major Fast And Furious Role

It's impossible to think of the "Fast and Furious" movies without thinking about Vin Diesel. The franchise belongs to Diesel, who not only stars but also produces the series and takes a very hands-on approach, by which I mean he's constantly talking about the movies and their potential sequels and spin-offs. Diesel plays Dominic Toretto, a street-racer and mechanic, and I guess he's also a spy or something. It's not really clear to me. All I know is that Dom and his family team up over and over again for logic-defying adventures that always involve cars of some kind. And Diesel, with his gravelly voice and fondness for tank tops, is the perfect leader.

Now, imagine someone else in the role. Imagine, oh, let's say ... Timothy Olyphant. Yes, that's right, the star of "Deadwood," "Justified," and more, was once in the running to be the head of the Fast Family. In EW's oral history of the first movie, producer Neal H. Moritz dropped this bit of info:

"The studio said, 'If you get Timothy Olyphant to play the role of Dominic Toretto, the movie's greenlit.' We went to Tim and he passed, and we wondered if we were going to get to make it."

I guess the studio was really excited about Timothy Olyphant at the time. But why did Olyphant pass?