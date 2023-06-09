Debbie Reynolds Gave An All-Time Great Performance In Singin' In The Rain When She Was Just A Teen

When I first came to know Debbie Reynolds as an actor, I didn't know her as Carrie Fisher's mother. I knew her as Albert Brooks' mother.

Specifically, I knew Reynolds as Beatrice Henderson in Brooks' delightful 1996 comedy "Mother." An eccentric widow who lives alone, Beatrice is more than a little perplexed when her grown son John (Brooks) — a neurotic sci-fi novelist struck by a case of writer's block after his second divorce — moves back home to live with her, hoping to gain some insight as to why his relationships with women keep failing. Reynolds is an utter joy in the film, her exchanges with Brooks ringing painfully but hilariously true to so many people's relationships with their parents as adults (from Beatrice's passive-aggressive "observations" about John's love life to her and John's squabbles over food brands and grocery shopping). It's a high crime that Reynolds didn't even receive so much as an Oscar nod for the movie.

Reynolds was 64 years old when "Mother" opened in theaters, but she was a mere 19 years old when she shot her scenes opposite screen legends Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor for Kelly and Stanley Donen's classic 1952 Hollywood musical "Singin' in the Rain" (a movie yours truly happily wrote about for /Film's Top 100 Movies of All Time). It wasn't Reynolds' first film; in fact, she had already appeared in nearly half a dozen movies by the time it arrived. But it was, without a doubt, the film that catapulted her into the spotlight for the first time thanks to Reynolds' all-timer of a great performance.