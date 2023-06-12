You Should Catch Up With Nicolas Cage's Lord Of War Before The Sequel Arrives

The 2005 drama film "Lord of War" is kind of a strange beast that no one really ever talks about it. The film features one of star Nicolas Cage's best performances, a smart script that highlights the horrors of weapons dealing, and some seriously memorable scenes, yet "Lord of War" still seems to slip under the radar.

Written and directed by "The Truman Show" scribe Andrew Niccol, "Lord of War" was loosely based on the real-life arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was recently part of a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia for basketball player Brittney Griner. It's a harrowing and surprisingly humorous film that let Cage really stretch his acting skills and play a character that's much more reserved than his usual choices. Cage's character, Yuri Orlov, is the globe-trotting "Merchant of Death" that provides warlords with the weapons they need to continue their violence, but despite his larger-than-life career, he's somewhat restrained. "Lord of War" was the first time I ever realized that Cage could really act, right before he went on a spree of weirdness with films like the "Wicker Man" remake and "Next."

Nearly 20 years later, we're getting a "Lord of War" sequel, "Lords of War," announced via press release in May. The release said that plans are to start filming in the fall of 2023, though that could easily get delayed by the negotiations between the Writers Guide of America and the studios (along with any other potential strikes from the Screen Actors Guild or the Directors Guild of America, who are both in/headed to negotiations as well). We may not actually see that sequel until 2025, but that's no reason not to freshen up on the original or check it out for the first time.