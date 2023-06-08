Cool Stuff: Wake Up! Time To Buy Laurent Durieux's Gorgeous New Blade Runner Posters

My personal favorite is the image depicting the Tyrell Corporation building with the metallic chess pieces, which feature both Deckard and Rachael, as well as several origami animals, including the head of the unicorn made by Gaff (Edward James Olmos). But each of them is beautiful in their own way, providing a magnificent recreation of the incredible production design.

Below, you can take a closer look at the timed editions, which will be available for sale at $75 each (or $215 for the set of three) starting today (Thursday, June 8) at 12:00 PM ET. Since these are timed editions, you'll be able to order these prints until Sunday, June 11 at 11:59 PM ET at Bottleneck Gallery's online shop. However many are ordered, that's how many will be printed, and they'll be hand-numbered to note the edition size when all is said and done.

Bottleneck Gallery

Memories in Green by Laurent Durieux Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered timed edition Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, June 11th @ 11:59PM ET $75 / SET: $215

Bottleneck Gallery

The Final Chess Game by Laurent Durieux Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered timed edition Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, June 11th @ 11:59PM ET $75 / SET: $215

Bottleneck Gallery

No Expectation Boulevard by Laurent Durieux Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered timed edition Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, June 11th @ 11:59PM ET $75 / SET: $215

Bottleneck Gallery

But that's not all. There's also a set of variant posters out there with varied color schemes, which you can see above. If you'd like a closer look at these, you can head over to Bottleneck Gallery to check them out. The variants have a limited number available, and they're likely going to sell out very quickly, so you'll want to be ready. In addition to the variants above, there will also be limited edition versions of the timed edition posters that are printed on a 2mm thick aluminum panel. Each of the three prints will be limited to just 100 of the aluminum panel prints.

As a bonus, if you're looking to buy multiple posters, buying a set of three prints will get you a free print of Laurent Durieux's limited edition concept art. As Bottleneck Gallery explains, "Famously, Laurent often creates smaller concept originals that outline his general ideas for movie posters, and we've worked with him to create prints from some of his 'Blade Runner' concepts." You can mix and match regular and variant purchases to create a set and get one of those free concept prints randomly inserted into your order. If you buy multiple sets, then you'll get multiple concept prints.