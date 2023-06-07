The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Eyed To Helm New Batman Film, The Brave And The Bold

As Gunn mentioned when announcing "The Brave and the Bold," the movie is to be based on Grant Morrison's run of "Batman" comics from 2006-2012. As is the norm for the avant-garde Morrison, the run encapsulates a large number of incidents, subplots, hallucinations, and wild characters, but one continual element is that of the "Bat-Family," the catch-all term used to refer to not just the various Robins but Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Dick Grayson/Nightwing, and others. Safran even specifically said earlier this year that the film would "feature other members of the extended Bat-Family just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

After making some waves with the relatively small supernatural horror movie "Mama," Muschietti made a huge splash thanks to the larger (in scope, size, and budget) adaptations of Stephen King's "It," with "It" and "It Chapter Two." Those films not only involve an ensemble cast of characters, but feature multiple actors playing different versions of those characters, as does "The Flash" with its parade of Flashes, Batmans, and Super-People. If "The Brave and the Bold" is to introduce yet another cinematic Batman to the screen along with featuring the "extended family" of the superhero for the first time, it makes sense why WB/DC would want a director who's very familiar with both those aspects.

Only time will tell if this all comes to pass: as of this writing, "The Flash" is just about to bow into theaters, and the writer's strike is not yet coming to a conclusion, so there's a lot of opportunity for things to change in the future. Still, if Gunn and Safran insist on expanding the DCU in the way they wish, Muschietti might remain their best choice to juggle all those Bat-Folks.