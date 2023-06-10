Why The Little Mermaid's New Ending Resonated With The Cast

During the ending, King Triton still gives Ariel her legs (sadly, with no sparkly dress), but the filmmakers made a lot of other changes to his character. He's no longer a belligerent ruler who flies off the handle; he's a quiet but stern presence. He sincerely apologizes to his daughter for not listening to her or acknowledging her unhappiness. Even though he wants to keep her close, King Triton accepts that she has different dreams for her life than he does. Their reconciliation feels more earned and authentic because he is no longer just the stereotype of a strict, overprotective dad.

Since he is a father of two, Javier Bardem really connected to this well-rounded portrayal of King Triton struggling to accept his daughter's individuality. As he told Deadline:

"As parents, father and mother, we want to protect [our children]. We want to make sure that they are not suffering and that they don't suffer. But life is about joy and pain, all the gray areas and the ups and downs. Those are the things that you cannot avoid. And you have to be there for them, but also let them go and have their own journey. And he realizes that, and it is not easy."

In the updated "Little Mermaid," Ariel and King Triton no longer have an imbalanced, patriarchal power dynamic — they are equals. They both own up to their mistakes and speak openly about their feelings. The foundation of their relationship is honesty and trust rather than blind leadership and harsh punishment.

