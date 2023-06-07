The Afterparty Season 2 Trailer: The Genre-Bending Murder Mystery Is Back For Another Round

Don't call it a sequel! Christopher Miller and Phil Lord's "The Afterparty" debuted on Apple TV+ in early January of 2022, immediately charming viewers and critics alike with its hilarious and whip-smart writing, an ensemble cast of all-stars who brought all sorts of depth and humor to their roles, and a clever premise that allowed for each episode to take massive risks in form and genre on its way to figuring out who actually was the murderer at the eponymous afterparty. It was such a clear hit, in fact, that it almost felt like a waste to think that any future season could bring in a whole new cast — with the exception of Tiffany Haddish's Poirot-like Detective Danner, of course — for a whole new crime.

Well, Miller, Lord, and their team of writers clearly felt the same way because (some of) the gang is back together again, reunited by another death. This time, instead of Dave Franco's obnoxious Xavier ending up dead at his own high school reunion afterparty, season 2 goes back to the classic setup of a murder at a wedding. Is it a little hard to believe that any of the same group of friends would coincidentally wind up at the wrong place at the wrong time for another major whodunnit? Yeah! But do we really care when Sam Richardson's Aniq and Zoë Chao's Zoë were such standout highlights the first time around? Not one bit!

Check out the new trailer for season 2 below.