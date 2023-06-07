Ahsoka Actor Lars Mikkelsen Loves Thrawn Because He's 'A Very Clever Villain'

When Lucasfilm announced Grand Admiral Thrawn would be appearing on the canonical animated series "Star Wars Rebels," it was a big deal for all of us "Star Wars" dorks. The cunning Imperial was introduced in Timothy Zahn's "Heir to the Empire" novel trilogy from the now-defunct Expanded Universe in the early '90s and quickly became one of the most beloved Big Bads in the franchise. It's not just his stylin' trademark white uniform or the way it complements the Chiss officer's natural blue skin and red eyes. What really makes Thrawn terrifying is that he's capable of incredible empathy and takes the time to fully understand and even appreciate his opponents, from their cultures to their psychology. He then proceeds to use this information to break them down piece by piece, so as to ensure their defeat is both swift and ever-lasting.

"Rebels" co-creator Dave Filoni carried these traits over into the show's iteration of Thrawn, with Lars Mikkelsen — who shares a knack for playing baddies with his brother, Mads Mikkelsen — bringing a perfect mix of calm and menace to the character's voice. So much so, in fact, it was hard to picture anyone but Lars Mikkelsen (who, his skin and eye color aside, also bears a strong facial resemblance to the animated Thrawn) playing the character in live-action. Wisely, however, Filoni elected against recasting the role for "Ahsoka," his impending "Mandalorian" spinoff series that doubles as a sequel show to "Rebels."

"I love the way he rises through the Empire, and the way he carries himself in that environment to become somebody," Mikkelsen told Empire Magazine. He added: