Oscar Isaac Wants Pedro Pascal To Join The Spider-Verse (And So Do We)

Spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to follow.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a miracle of filmmaking, a movie that shouldn't work but somehow does and excels at everything it tries. The visuals are outstanding, breaking the rules of animation and pushing the medium forward just as its predecessor did. Moreover, it doesn't only serve as eye candy but actually services the story and the characters, like Gwen's world changing with her mood

This movie fulfills the promise of the multiverse in film, delivering a story that actually explores different universes and different versions of the same character, making both their differences and similarities an essential part of the story, as it interrogates the idea of canon and its place in Spider-Man's story.

While the first film introduced a handful of unique and very cool alternate versions of Spider-Man, "Across the Spider-Verse" delivers so many Spider-People and Easter eggs that it's near impossible to keep track of them all. Everyone from video game versions of Spider-Man, to cartoon characters, to two out of the three live-action Spider-Men appear in the film, with just as many great voice actor cameos.

With "Across the Spider-Verse" ending on a huge cliffhanger, we have time to speculate on what happens in "Beyond the Spider-Verse." More importantly, we can speculate on which Spider-People and actors will join the final chapter in the trilogy.

On that front, Oscar Isaac is way ahead of us, as he already has one idea of who should join — Pedro Pascal. We agree.