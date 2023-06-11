Oscar Isaac Wants Pedro Pascal To Join The Spider-Verse (And So Do We)
Spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to follow.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a miracle of filmmaking, a movie that shouldn't work but somehow does and excels at everything it tries. The visuals are outstanding, breaking the rules of animation and pushing the medium forward just as its predecessor did. Moreover, it doesn't only serve as eye candy but actually services the story and the characters, like Gwen's world changing with her mood
This movie fulfills the promise of the multiverse in film, delivering a story that actually explores different universes and different versions of the same character, making both their differences and similarities an essential part of the story, as it interrogates the idea of canon and its place in Spider-Man's story.
While the first film introduced a handful of unique and very cool alternate versions of Spider-Man, "Across the Spider-Verse" delivers so many Spider-People and Easter eggs that it's near impossible to keep track of them all. Everyone from video game versions of Spider-Man, to cartoon characters, to two out of the three live-action Spider-Men appear in the film, with just as many great voice actor cameos.
With "Across the Spider-Verse" ending on a huge cliffhanger, we have time to speculate on what happens in "Beyond the Spider-Verse." More importantly, we can speculate on which Spider-People and actors will join the final chapter in the trilogy.
On that front, Oscar Isaac is way ahead of us, as he already has one idea of who should join — Pedro Pascal. We agree.
Speaking with GQ Magazine, Isaac was quick to suggest Pascal join the franchise. "[The filmmakers are] so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal," Isaac said. "Let's find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person."
This could actually work. Though stunt casting is definitely a problem in American animation, with many actors getting hired for their name while their skills don't translate to animation, we know Pedro Pascal can do good voice-over work from his role in "The Mandalorian," which has become less physical.
As for who he can play, the possibilities are endless, but this movie is about more than just funny cameos (though there are plenty). To hire Pascal to just voice some random Peter Parker would be a waste, but the filmmakers are better than that, and there are ways to make it count.
The ending of "Across the Spider-Verse" sends Miles to an alternate earth without Spider-Man, where his father was killed and Miles is more fluent in Spanish. Since Oscar Isaac was hired to voice Miguel O'Hara, a Spider-Man of Latino heritage, why not cast Pascal as someone in this universe? What if he is the Peter Parker of this universe who never became Spider-Man, and is an angry, bitter man as a result? We know Pascal is great at being cranky, while also being funny, and he would fit perfectly in this trilogy.