How The Team Behind Barbie Built Those Astonishing Sets

I have a kind of second-hand nostalgia for Barbie. When we were growing up, my little sister had a bunch of dolls and she always wanted me to play with them. I wasn't into the usual stuff a six-year-old girl liked doing with Barbies, so I integrated them with my own toys. I found it far more fun to have Barbie teaming up with He-Man, Han Solo, and Action Man (the UK version of G.I. Joe) to storm Castle Grayskull and take out Skeletor, Darth Vader, and their cronies. Never known for their sharpshooting, Imperial Stormtroopers were no match for the rangy kicks and flying headbutts from a squad of highly motivated Barbie dolls.

Thanks to those fond memories of action-packed Barbie missions from my childhood, I'm seriously looking forward to the Mattel toy's big-screen summer outing this year. I've never felt the need to watch any of the animated versions of Barbie over the years, but Greta Gerwig's movie looks like the real deal. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look irresistible as the eponymous character and her sweetheart Ken, and Gerwig, working from a screenplay co-written with her partner and long-term collaborator Noah Baumbach, is sure to tease out some more topical elements amid all the candy-colored fun.

The full trailer makes the film look like a cross between "The Truman Show" and "Elf" as Barbie, stricken with an existential crisis and human-like imperfections like flat feet, sets out from Barbie Land to find answers in the real world. The "Elf" connection is completed by the presence of Will Ferrell as a manic Mattel executive. One of the most striking aspects is the design of Barbie's ersatz world, which is very, very pink. So pink, in fact, that the production reputedly caused a shortage of the color.