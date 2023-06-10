Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Got A Helping Hand From Michael Bay

Hasbro's Transformers toy line was first introduced to stores in 1984 and was infamously accompanied by an animated series that functioned as a commercial for the toy. Despite the insidiousness of the marketing, the Transformers toys were an enormous hit, and kids who grew up playing with them — and watching the TV show — typically have fond memories of a childhood well-spent. The toys were, it must be admitted, quite brilliant. The Transformers were intelligent, extraterrestrial robots that could transform into vehicles typically seen on Earth, and the toys, when manipulated right, could shift back and forth from robot to truck. It was like three toys in one: a robot, a vehicle, and a puzzle box.

There was a theatrically-released "Transformers" feature film in 1986, and "Transformers" has continued to run on TV in one form or another for decades. The franchise received new life in 2007 when filmmaker Michael Bay helmed the first live-action "Transformers" feature film. It was a big enough hit that several high-profile, ultra-successful sequels followed, including "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009), "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011), "Transformers: Age of Extinction" (2014), and "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017). Director Travis Knight took over for the prequel "Bumblebee," and the newest film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," was directed by Steven Caple, Jr.

The Transformers movies have, since 2007, been closely associated with Bay, and are often cited as a bellwether of the director's overblown, chaotic style. Caple, then, will have a lot to live up to, as emulating Bay seems like it would be an impossible task.

In a May interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Caple revealed that Bay offered a lot of filmmaking advice via Zoom calls during the "Rise of the Beasts" production.