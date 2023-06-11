An Infamous Jurassic Park Moment Happened Thanks To Earth, Wind & Fire

Do you remember the eleventh night of June?

Steven Spielberg's dinosaur adventure film "Jurassic Park," based on the novel by Michael Crichton, was released on June 11, 1993 to great acclaim and a boffo box office. While possessed of a simple B-movie premise, Spielberg infused "Jurassic Park" with state-of-the-art visual effects, insanely good photography (by Dean Cundey), and rousing, gigantic music (by John Williams), transforming a dinosaur attack film into something glorious and inspiring. The premise was about a deranged, smiling billionaire (Richard Attenborough) who wants to open an exotic zoo stocked with multiple dinosaur species he was able to clone from ancient blood samples. Dinosaur blood, it seems, could be harvested from amber-preserved pre-historic mosquitos. Naturally, when Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum take a tour of Jurassic Park, the dinosaurs escape from their pens (thanks to a combination of sabotage and bad weather).

In one of the film's standout scenes, a Tyrannosaurus Rex breaks out of its cage and chases after the tour jeeps the protagonists were driving in. The Tyrannosaurus was realized through a combination of massive puppets and CGI that still looks good to this day. To amplify the animal's reality, Spielberg conceived of a clever visual trick. As the dinosaur's footfalls grew nearer to the central humans, the surface of a glass of water — innocuously resting in a cupholder — would quiver. A distant boom could be heard on the soundtrack. Before the audience even saw it, the dinosaur possessed weight and menace.

It seems — according to Far Out — that the idea for the water cup came to Spielberg when he was jamming out in his car to one of his favorite bands, Earth, Wind & Fire. Verdine White's funky bass grooves have a similar effect on water as a dinosaur.