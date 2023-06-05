Bird Box Barcelona Trailer: Bust Out Your Blindfolds! We're Going Bird Boxing Again, Baby!
Five years after the original "Bird Box" became an absolute sensation on Netflix, we're finally getting a follow-up. While it's not a proper sequel (sorry, Sandra Bullock fans), it is more of a spin-off taking place elsewhere in the world. In this case, Spain, which is why the forthcoming movie is aptly titled "Bird Box Barcelona." That also has a nice alliterative ring to it. But that's about the only thing about this movie that looks nice, as it seems absolutely chaotic and tense.
This appears to be going with a very similar conceit as the original film, with survivors trying to avoid eye contact with the mysterious beings at the center of this disaster at all costs. It's a new group of people in an entirely new location. What will those new elements bring to the table? Let's have a look-see.
Bird Box Barcelona Trailer brings back the blindfolds
This trailer offers up a bit more than the initial teaser trailer did, as we get some sense of the larger story here. It seems as though the threat is evolving, with lots of death and pretty intense action sequences hinted at. The trailer appears to be teasing fans of the first film with the prospect of pulling back the curtain of mystery a bit more, offering a tad more than just a rehash of the same thing in a different country. Rehash or not, given that "Bird Box" remains one of the most successful original films that Netflix has ever produced, a follow-up of some kind was always going to happen. The official synopsis for the spin-off reads as follows:
After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.
Alex Pastor and David Pastor ("Carriers") wrote and directed the film, with Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Núria Valls, Adrian Guerra, Josh Malerman, and Ryan Lewis on board as producers. The cast for the spin-off includes Mario Casas ("The Occupant"), Georgina Campbell ("Barbarian"), Alejandra Howard ("The Wasteland"), Naila Schuberth ("Blackout"), Diego Calva ("Babylon"), Patrick Criado ("Money Heist"), Lola Dueñas ("The Sea Inside"), Gonzalo De Castro ("The Perfect Family"), Michelle Jenner ("The Girls at the Back"), and Leonardo Sbaraglia ("Pain and Glory").
"Bird Box Barcelona" arrives on Netflix on July 14, 2023.