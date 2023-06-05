Bird Box Barcelona Trailer: Bust Out Your Blindfolds! We're Going Bird Boxing Again, Baby!

Five years after the original "Bird Box" became an absolute sensation on Netflix, we're finally getting a follow-up. While it's not a proper sequel (sorry, Sandra Bullock fans), it is more of a spin-off taking place elsewhere in the world. In this case, Spain, which is why the forthcoming movie is aptly titled "Bird Box Barcelona." That also has a nice alliterative ring to it. But that's about the only thing about this movie that looks nice, as it seems absolutely chaotic and tense.

This appears to be going with a very similar conceit as the original film, with survivors trying to avoid eye contact with the mysterious beings at the center of this disaster at all costs. It's a new group of people in an entirely new location. What will those new elements bring to the table? Let's have a look-see.