Bird Box Barcelona Trailer: Netflix's Horror Franchise Is Going International
In today's news of slightly unnecessary projects, Netflix is reviving its hit original film "Bird Box" with a sequel-extension film called "Bird Box Barcelona." You read that right, we're getting another "Bird Box" film, but seemingly one that is simply adjacent to, and not a continuation of, the events of the original. Interesting.
Netflix debuted a one-minute teaser trailer for the new film — which was announced back in March 2021 — and it gives us a glimpse into a similar event as the 2018 film, only in Europe this time. There is chaos in major cities, and folks turn to obscuring their sight in the outside world in order to obtain shelter. Again, it's very much a global repositioning of the events of the first film, however, it does seem like this new story will have some of its own twists and turns.
According to the streamer, the new film is an "expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018." The studio gave the following as a plot summary:
After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.
Watch the Bird Box Barcelona trailer
The original film, which was based on an incredible book by Josh Malerman, was successful because it was unique and completely disconnected from any existing IP, so doing a big rehash seems a bit silly, even if the story goes in a somewhat different direction with new characters. That said, any time major studios make a decision to move forward on a project that doesn't center on white people is a win, especially considering this film has a couple of real stunners in the cast that deserve more of the spotlight in the years to come.
"Bird Box Barcelona" stars "Barbarian" lead Georgina Campbell and "Babylon" star Diego Calva, as well as Mario Casas, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia.
The new installment was written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor. Ainsley Davies and Brian Williams served as executive producers, with Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Núria Valls, Adrián Guerra, Ryan Lewis, and original author Malerman rounding out the group as producers.
"Bird Box Barcelona" will be available to stream on Netflix on July 14, 2023.