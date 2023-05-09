Bird Box Barcelona Trailer: Netflix's Horror Franchise Is Going International

In today's news of slightly unnecessary projects, Netflix is reviving its hit original film "Bird Box" with a sequel-extension film called "Bird Box Barcelona." You read that right, we're getting another "Bird Box" film, but seemingly one that is simply adjacent to, and not a continuation of, the events of the original. Interesting.

Netflix debuted a one-minute teaser trailer for the new film — which was announced back in March 2021 — and it gives us a glimpse into a similar event as the 2018 film, only in Europe this time. There is chaos in major cities, and folks turn to obscuring their sight in the outside world in order to obtain shelter. Again, it's very much a global repositioning of the events of the first film, however, it does seem like this new story will have some of its own twists and turns.

According to the streamer, the new film is an "expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018." The studio gave the following as a plot summary: