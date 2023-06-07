The Gang Still Doesn't Understand How Finances Work In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16

On "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," all of the characters have their own unique traits. Dennis can't relate to regular people on account of his sociopathic tendencies, Frank is incapable of restraint, Mac's a child, Dee gets blindingly over-confident whenever she even suspects she's about to win something, and Charlie can't read.

But on the other hand, each character gets to be good at something every once in a while. Charlie's a talented musician, Mac's a talented dancer, and Frank sometimes gets to have good business sense. This is made clear early on in the season 16 premiere where Frank, and only Frank, is shown to have a decent understanding of inflation. "Inflation is when the price of goods and services goes up," he says, and the rest of the gang nods along as if they're capable of following.

Of course, the cracks in Frank's knowledgeable façade start showing the moment Mac and Dennis try to use inflation to ask for a raise. "If I raised your wages, then you'd have more money, and that in this case is not good because it would increase inflation," Frank explains. On a large scale, there's arguably some merit to this, but the idea that raising just four people's wages would have any effect on a nationwide trend? That doesn't hold up. Things get more ridiculous when Frank tricks Mac into giving him one dollar in exchange for fifty cents. Because of inflation, Mac's led to believe, this is a good deal.

This is only the opening scene, but already the episode sets up the groundwork for what the main story will be about: the rest of the gang desperately tries to make some money, and Frank takes advantage of them.