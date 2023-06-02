Yellowjackets Bonus Episode Will Bridge The Gap Between Seasons 2 And 3
"Yellowjackets" hive, don't go into hibernation just yet: series co-creator Ashley Lyle has officially confirmed via Twitter (per Entertainment Weekly) that fans can expect a bonus episode to drop sometime between the show's just-ended second season and its third, which doesn't currently have a release date. Lyle has officially confirmed that the mythical tenth episode, which viewers started to speculate about after finding out season 2 was one episode shorter than its predecessor, does exist and will see the light of day — eventually.
While Lyle didn't drop any hints about when viewers should expect more "Yellowjackets," she confirmed the bonus episode's existence in response to a Twitter user who planned to stay up late in case it dropped on June 2, 2023, a week after the finale premiered. After telling the user to get some rest, Lyle said, "There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight."
Yellowjackets won't let fans go hungry
Bonus episodes can be excellent, but given that they don't always tend to tie directly into a show's ongoing plot (think "One Day At A Time" doing an animated election episode or the dreaming cat tale in "The Sandman"), I'm intrigued to find out exactly what the "Yellowjackets" bonus episode might include. The season 2 finale certainly left us with plenty to chew on, as Misty (Christina Ricci) accidentally killed Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Walter (Elijah Wood) helped Shauna's family cover up last season's murder. Meanwhile, in the '90s timeline, the teen Yellowjackets ended up homeless after Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), sick of their cannibalistic shenanigans, apparently burned down their cabin.
With multiple timelines in play, the "Yellowjackets" bonus episode could be self-contained, or, like the excellent bridge episodes of "Euphoria," it could deal with the messy fallout of the second season. Regardless, it's good to know that Showtime has something tasty in store for fans, as we're likely to get ravenous during the off-season. (So many cannibalism puns, so little time!) Last month, Ashley Lyle shared via social media that the writers' room for season 3 actually closed just one day after it opened — for a good reason. The WGA strike took effect just as work on the scripts for "Yellowjackets" season 3 was starting, and the crew is prepared to hold off on work until writers' demands for fair compensation and treatment are met.
The "Yellowjackets" bonus episode does not yet have a release date.