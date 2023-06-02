Yellowjackets Bonus Episode Will Bridge The Gap Between Seasons 2 And 3

Bonus episodes can be excellent, but given that they don't always tend to tie directly into a show's ongoing plot (think "One Day At A Time" doing an animated election episode or the dreaming cat tale in "The Sandman"), I'm intrigued to find out exactly what the "Yellowjackets" bonus episode might include. The season 2 finale certainly left us with plenty to chew on, as Misty (Christina Ricci) accidentally killed Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Walter (Elijah Wood) helped Shauna's family cover up last season's murder. Meanwhile, in the '90s timeline, the teen Yellowjackets ended up homeless after Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), sick of their cannibalistic shenanigans, apparently burned down their cabin.

With multiple timelines in play, the "Yellowjackets" bonus episode could be self-contained, or, like the excellent bridge episodes of "Euphoria," it could deal with the messy fallout of the second season. Regardless, it's good to know that Showtime has something tasty in store for fans, as we're likely to get ravenous during the off-season. (So many cannibalism puns, so little time!) Last month, Ashley Lyle shared via social media that the writers' room for season 3 actually closed just one day after it opened — for a good reason. The WGA strike took effect just as work on the scripts for "Yellowjackets" season 3 was starting, and the crew is prepared to hold off on work until writers' demands for fair compensation and treatment are met.

The "Yellowjackets" bonus episode does not yet have a release date.