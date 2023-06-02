Ted Lasso Star Brendan Hunt On Possibility Of Season 4: 'Nothing Has Been Ruled Out'

In a turn of events no one saw coming — yes, that would be sarcasm — it looks as though the team behind our beloved "Ted Lasso" is changing their tune on the future of the series following the season 3 finale.

Brendan Hunt, a writer on the series who also plays the enigmatic Coach Beard, participated in a Reddit AMA on June 1, in which a fan asked him, "What is the most ambiguous way you can answer the 'Season 4? Spin-off?' questions?"

Naturally, the performer showed up with the most apt answer, but one that holds a lot of promise. He wrote, "My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while, decompressed, etc."

Considering his response, it makes all the naysayers about the finale that much more on point. Maybe they never really committed to an actual ending in the first place, and things were always meant to be open-ended from here on out. Something tells me, though, we probably won't know that answer for some time. That said, who doesn't love to speculate?