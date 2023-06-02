Ted Lasso Star Brendan Hunt On Possibility Of Season 4: 'Nothing Has Been Ruled Out'
In a turn of events no one saw coming — yes, that would be sarcasm — it looks as though the team behind our beloved "Ted Lasso" is changing their tune on the future of the series following the season 3 finale.
Brendan Hunt, a writer on the series who also plays the enigmatic Coach Beard, participated in a Reddit AMA on June 1, in which a fan asked him, "What is the most ambiguous way you can answer the 'Season 4? Spin-off?' questions?"
Naturally, the performer showed up with the most apt answer, but one that holds a lot of promise. He wrote, "My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while, decompressed, etc."
Considering his response, it makes all the naysayers about the finale that much more on point. Maybe they never really committed to an actual ending in the first place, and things were always meant to be open-ended from here on out. Something tells me, though, we probably won't know that answer for some time. That said, who doesn't love to speculate?
More Ted Lasso vs. spin-offs
There's two routes the show could go in if there actually is more show at some point. And to be fair, they're both pretty good options. It just remains to be seen what avenue the creative team decides to explore.
First, they could just continue "Ted Lasso" itself, maybe setting season 4 sometime in the future when — gasp, I literally just thought of this while writing — maybe Henry, Ted's son, is heading off to college and Ted is getting ready to become an empty nester. Maybe that's too far ahead of the game, but my point is that the world is their oyster when it comes to pushing season 4 into the future and using that as a fresh starting point.
Second, they could go the spinoff route, which wouldn't be a complete surprise either. During the season 3 finale, Juno Temple's Keeley shares an idea for a Richmond women's team with Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca — and that would really make for a worthy spin-off attempt. It's an idea that feels unique yet makes perfect sense, and it would give the new show space to establish itself independently of the original. Plus, it would most likely be in loving homage in a lot of ways, which is exactly the kind of connective tissue "Ted Lasso" fans would probably want from a spin-off. This wouldn't be a bad move, should the powers that be choose to explore it.
Finally, they could just let sleeping dogs lie. It's a reality that "Ted Lasso" fans do have to face. But at this point, we should look at it as a well-deserved break for a show that was a much-needed bright spot during a dark time in the world — at least for now.