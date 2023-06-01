Here Are The 200 Summer Blockbusters You Can Watch For Free On Pluto TV
I love movies more than just about anything else in the world, but if anything is going to rank higher on my personal hierarchy of needs, it's the promise of free stuff. The economy is in shambles and my rent just went up, so needless to say, I am all about anything that doesn't come with a price tag. We here at /Film have been preaching the gospel of Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) provider with thousands of titles in their library and specialized channels of constantly running programming, for years.
If you long for the days of turning on the TV in the middle of the afternoon on a Sunday and watching whatever it is the cable programming gods decided for you, this is the closest thing to capturing that feeling. Want to watch a horror movie? There's a channel for that. Hoping to check out season 13 of "Mystery Science Theater 3000?" Pluto TV has your back. Hell, if you're sick of watching viral videos of interviews on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the streaming app has a whole dang channel dedicated to reruns.
As I continue to try and convert movie lovers to my proverbial parish of Pluto TV, I come bearing the good news. The streamer's annual "Popcorn Summer Movies" extravaganza is here, and they're adding over 200 blockbuster titles for free. Okay, sure, you have to sit through the occasional ad spot, but what is sitting through a handful of 30-second Swiffer commercials when you can watch hundreds of movies without paying a subscription fee? Here are some of the best titles coming to the platform, and the full summer slate of titles.
Minority Report
The June lineup is ridiculously stacked with films like the "Indiana Jones" franchise, "Gladiator," and "The Fifth Element," but once I saw that "Minority Report" was joining the platform, I knew I had to highlight it. Based on a story by sci-fi legend Philip K. Dick, Tom Cruise stars in this Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi action thriller set in 2054 Washington D.C. In this near-ish futuristic world, police use a type of psychic tech to arrest people before they've ever committed a crime. Cruise's John Anderton is the head of the Precrime unit and excelling at his work, until he finds himself accused of the future murder of a man he's not even met yet. "Black Mirror," eat your heart out.
"Minority Report" is arguably one of the best in Tom Cruise's filmography, but it's also exactly the type of movie that I wouldn't think to seek out when I'm looking to kick back, but I would absolutely sit down to watch start-to-finish if a random cable channel was playing it in the middle of the afternoon. And considering every day I seemingly have a new reason to distrust my government, perhaps I should consider taking notes during my rewatch.
"Minority Report" will be available in June.
Final Destination 1-3
Do you ever just want to watch a bunch of people die in increasingly ridiculous Rube Goldberg machine-like scenarios? As /Film's resident "Final Destination" fangirl, I am thrilled to see that the first three films in the franchise are available for free this summer. Horror is an extremely popular genre, but the fact that this series has thrived without having an iconic and easily merchandisable villain or a singular final girl to keep audiences invested in is an impressive feat. Instead, the "Final Destination" films have made countless viewers terrified of planes, trains, automobiles, tanning beds, roller coasters, ceiling fans, pigeons, airbags, elevators, gym weights, fireworks, and the music of John Denver.
If you've never invited friends over for a movie night of junk food and screaming at the TV to a "Final Destination" film, you haven't lived. It's even more fun if you invite someone who has never seen the films because watching someone lose their mind when Terry Chaney (Amanda Detmer) is hit by the bus in the first film in that perfectly executed jump scare is a joy I hope everyone can experience at least once in their lives. Treat yourself to some summer scaries and remember not to drive behind logging trucks.
"Final Destination 1-3" will be available in July.
The Brady Bunch Movie/A Very Brady Sequel
Summertime is also the perfect time for watching silly, feel-good comedies, and there are few better than the movie parodies of "The Brady Bunch." With no hyperbole, both "The Brady Bunch Movie" and "A Very Brady Sequel" boast probably the greatest parody casting in cinema history. Gary Cole is the perfect Mike Brady, Shelley Long makes a hilarious Carol Brady, Christine Taylor is the spitting image of Marcia Brady, and Jennifer Elise Cox's portrayal of Jan Brady is a masterclass in camp comedy.
Seeing the Brady family thrust into the 1990s without changing anything about their fashion, personalities, or sensibilities is funny enough on its own, but the supporting cast of Michael McKean, Jean Smart, Alanna Ubach, and RuPaul really push the films into over-the-top hilarity. These movies did such a good job of parodying the original TV show that whenever the "Sure, Jan" meme makes the rounds on social media, there are always replies from people learning for the first time that the quote wasn't actually in the series.
Both of "The Brady Bunch Movies" will be available in August.
All of the announced summer titles coming to Pluto TV
June releases
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Titanic
Gladiator
Pain & Gain
Crawl
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Four Brothers
The Gambler (2014)
Bridget Jones's Diary
Runaway Bride
Star Trek Beyond
Clear and Present Danger
Selma
The Fugitive
Poltergeist
Magnolia
The Fifth Element
Made of Honor
Sleepless
Runaway Jury
I Love You Phillip Morris
Machine Gun Preacher
Oculus
Almost Famous
Basic Instinct
Downsizing
The Fighter
Ghost in the Shell (2017)
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
The Island
Minority Report
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Terminator Genysis
Tropic Thunder
The Kings of Summer
The Aviator
The Crow
Fresh
The Yards
Sicario
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Criminal (2016)
July Films
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Top Gun
Forrest Gump
Saving Private Ryan
Terminator Genysis
Old School
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
The Fighting Temptations
Good Burger
Boomerang
Harlem Nights
Clue
Demolition Man
Tango & Cash
Interview With the Vampire
Risky Business
Air Force One
Hancock
The Patriot
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Sleepless
Final Destination 1-3
City Slickers
Two If By Sea
The Raven
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence
Arrival
The Back-Up Plan
Beavis & Butt-Head Do America
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
August Films
Gladiator
Shooter
World War Z
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Coach Carter
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
School of Rock
Adventureland
Grease 2
The Truman Show
Good Burger
Boomerang
Harlem Nights
Risky Business
Mars Attacks!
Goodfellas
The Lost Boys
Misery
And So It Goes
Vehicle 19
Action Point
The Adventures of Tintin
The Brady Bunch Movie
A Very Brady Sequel
Dinner for Schmucks
Gambit (2012)
The Honeymooners (2005)
Inside Llewyn Davis
The Mechanic (2011)
Morning Glory
mother!
Overlord
Primal Fear
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Terminal
War of the Worlds (2005)
Bad Santa 1 & 2
Lila and Eve