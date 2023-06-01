Here Are The 200 Summer Blockbusters You Can Watch For Free On Pluto TV

I love movies more than just about anything else in the world, but if anything is going to rank higher on my personal hierarchy of needs, it's the promise of free stuff. The economy is in shambles and my rent just went up, so needless to say, I am all about anything that doesn't come with a price tag. We here at /Film have been preaching the gospel of Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) provider with thousands of titles in their library and specialized channels of constantly running programming, for years.

If you long for the days of turning on the TV in the middle of the afternoon on a Sunday and watching whatever it is the cable programming gods decided for you, this is the closest thing to capturing that feeling. Want to watch a horror movie? There's a channel for that. Hoping to check out season 13 of "Mystery Science Theater 3000?" Pluto TV has your back. Hell, if you're sick of watching viral videos of interviews on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the streaming app has a whole dang channel dedicated to reruns.

As I continue to try and convert movie lovers to my proverbial parish of Pluto TV, I come bearing the good news. The streamer's annual "Popcorn Summer Movies" extravaganza is here, and they're adding over 200 blockbuster titles for free. Okay, sure, you have to sit through the occasional ad spot, but what is sitting through a handful of 30-second Swiffer commercials when you can watch hundreds of movies without paying a subscription fee? Here are some of the best titles coming to the platform, and the full summer slate of titles.