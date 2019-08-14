13 Reasons Why has long moved past the beloved book it was adapting about the dangers of teen suicide, and has now drifted into entirely different territory: murder mysteries. The teens of Liberty High can’t avoid misfortune, as star football player and season 1 culprit Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) is found dead under mysterious circumstances. And everyone, including protagonist Clay (Dylan Minnette), is a suspect. Watch the final 13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer below.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer

Remember when this show was a serious drama about “real issues” and the dangers of suicide? Well, that’s all flown out the window by the time season 3 rolls around, by which time 13 Reasons Why will have transformed into a mystery series with all the drama of a CW soap but none of the high-camp flair. The season 3 trailer digs into the mysterious death of the much-hated Bryce Walker, and the investigation into all the students who may have had something to do with it. What does it have to do with the suicide awareness and prevention platform that this series began with? Not a clue. At this point, 13 Reasons Why has abandoned all pretense of being an “important” show and has embraced the trashy teen soap it had always wanted — and was maybe destined — to be.

The rest of the show’s cast includes Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Steven Weberas Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen and newcomer Grace Saif as Ani.

Here’s the official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why season 3:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 premieres on Netflix on August 23, 2019.