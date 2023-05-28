Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Gets A New Trailer And Premiere Date

It's been known for a while that part 2 of "Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War" would premiere in July 2023, but we now have a concrete date and a trailer to go with it. The next batch of "Bleach" episodes, subtitled "The Separation," will begin airing on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. PT. The series will continue to be simulcast outside Japan, with subtitles in six languages available upon premiere: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, and German. Information about dub release dates should be forthcoming following the premiere.

"Thousand Year Blood War" adapts the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga, published in Weekly Shonen Jump. "Bleach" is the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, a Japanese teenager with red hair, a punk attitude, and the ability to see ghosts. One day, he's attacked by an evil spirit called a Hollow and given the power to defeat it by Rukia Kuchiki, a Shinigami girl ("Soul Reaper" in English). Soul Reaper powers manifest as Zanpakuto, or swords that hold personalized powers.

"Thousand Year Blood War" is about the Soul Society, the home dimension of the Soul Reapers and the afterlife for mortals, being invaded by the Quincies: humans who can wield spirit energy. Determined to defeat Quincy leader Yhwach, Ichigo discovers he's connected to him in ways he never imagined.

The "Bleach" anime initially ran from 2004 to 2012, then took a hiatus while the manga concluded. The manga wrapped up in 2016 and after a lull, the anime returned in 2022 to give itself a proper ending. Directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, "Thousand Year Blood War" is set to be 52 episodes total, with four parts and 13 episodes each.