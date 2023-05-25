How To With John Wilson Season 3 Trailer: The Funniest Show You Haven't Watched Yet Is Coming To An End

"How To With John Wilson" is one of the most delightful and insightful shows on TV, but given how time-intensive the process of shooting and editing the docuseries undoubtedly is, it makes sense that it wouldn't last in its current iteration forever. Every episode of Wilson's show includes unlikely moments and surprising images that feel like the documentarian's version of striking gold, whether Wilson is talking to an "Avatar" fan club or a man who invented a machine to un-circumcise adults. The show is curious, deadpan, life-affirming, and hilarious. It's also concluding with its upcoming third season, per Variety.

Luckily, the announcement of the end of "How To With John Wilson" comes with a pick-me-up: a teaser trailer for the third season, which is set to debut in late July on HBO and the artist formerly known as HBO Max. The loose "how to" format that frames each episode will be back for the new season, with Variety noting that episodes will include topics like "how to find a public restroom" and "how to clean your ears." If you've seen the show (which is executive produced by Nathan Fielder and contains some of the same mind-melting format-breaking as his own works), you'll know that these questions often lead down bizarre rabbit holes and to surprisingly heartfelt conclusions.