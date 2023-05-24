Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie Almost Featured Gal Gadot

There's been much discussion about the ridiculously stacked cast of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," including the reveal that John Cena nabbed his role playing a mermaid in the film during the production of "Fast X." While Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are playing the versions of Barbie and Ken that audiences are most familiar with, they're joined by an impressively diverse roster of other Barbies and Kens who all share one thing in common: Barbie energy.

During a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Robbie discussed what exactly it takes to be considered a Barbie Girl, and what it means to have "Barbie energy." The answer is not bleach-blonde hair and a penchant for pink, but a cheerful disposition so electric and so contagious that a person radiates from the inside out. Robbie gave an example of an actor who exudes Barbie energy, naming "Wonder Woman" herself, Gal Gadot, as a hopeful Barbie. "Gal Gadot is Barbie energy because [she] is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," Robbie said. "It's like right before being a dork."

Honestly, the well-intentioned peak pandemic cringe of Gadot's wholly out-of-touch rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" as some COVID-19 version of "We Are The World" is some serious Barbie energy. What I mean by that is that Barbie isn't perfect, but she's a gal who tries really hard and borders on insufferable sometimes because she struggles with self-awareness. There are downsides to being effortlessly optimistic, after all.