Under The Sea Was The Most Complex Sequence To Film In The Little Mermaid

In John Musker's and Ron Clements' 1989 feature film "The Little Mermaid," the title character Ariel (Jodi Benson) has fallen in love with a human, a stringently verboten act in the mer-world. She longs to attract her human paramour's attention, much to the chagrin of the crab Sebastian (Samuel E. Wright), a servant to the king, her father. In order to convince Ariel that life under the sea is better than life on dry land, Sebastian launches into a hummable (and Academy Award-winning) song called "Under the Sea." He sings about how all the nearby ocean creatures are musically gifted, can all dance, and can all play instruments. The entire vicinity breaks into music hoping to convince Ariel of her misplaced desires. While the Academy may have been convinced that "Under the Sea" was a great song, Ariel was not. She swam away to pursue the man of her dreams.

In 2023, director Rob Marshall helmed a remake of "The Little Mermaid," a near-identical film with live-action actors and CGI sea creatures. Ariel is now played by Halle Bailey, and Sebastian by Daveed Diggs. The story matches the original's beat-for-beat, and, at the right moment, Sebastian has to convince Ariel to stay under the water with a rendition of "Under the Sea."

Unlike the 1989 film, however, the animals around them don't sing along or play instruments. Instead, they merely march and dance and swim in elaborate patterns around the little mermaid. Curiously, the lyrics still allude to instruments and the creatures' ichthyoidal virtuosity on them.

/Film's own Jenna Busch recently attended a press conference with Marshall, Producer John DeLuca, and songwriter Alan Menken, and they said the new rendition of "Under the Sea" was, in fact, the most complicated sequence they conceived of for their movie.