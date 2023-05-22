Jason Momoa's Fast X Villain Theme Song Is A Swan Lake Remix

This post contains spoilers for "Fast X."

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has given fans and music lovers alike some genuine bangers over the years, from Ludacris' "Act A Fool" way back in 2003 to the "Gasolina" remix in the newest flick. Plus, of course, there's the multi-platinum tribute to Paul Walker — Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's catchy and heartfelt "See You Again." While the films' soundtracks have always garnered the most attention upon the release of each new installment, the musical scores that help shape the action and drama are equally as deserving of kudos — especially when composer Brian Tyler, who's been involved with the franchise since "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," is involved.

Variety recently spoke with Tyler about his score for the new film, and the composer (whose prolific musical filmography also includes "Crazy Rich Asians" and Marvel movies, plus the "Yellowstone" universe) shared insights into the process of crafting a theme for one of the franchise's boldest characters: Jason Momoa's Dante. If you haven't seen the movie yet, you've probably already gotten a good taste of Dante's particular brand of chaos from its trailers. He's on a vengeful mission to ruin Dom's (Vin Diesel) life, one that involves blowing up the Vatican, engaging in a dangerous street race, and kidnapping anyone Dom isn't paying attention to at any given moment. He also commits the egregious and twisted crime of wearing pastel on pastel.