Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Used Mostly Practical Effects For That Gory Face Reveal

The following article contains major spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," so you've been warned.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" may be the most gnarly entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, and it's all thanks to the sequel's villain: the High Evolutionary played by "Peacemaker" co-star Chukwudi Iwuji. Not only is the High Evolutionary responsible for some rather unsettling bionic animal creations, including Rocket Raccoon, but he's also created Counter-Earth, an entire planet of human-animal hybrids that ends up being completely destroyed. All of his experiments are in an effort to create what he views as a perfect world, but ironically, the High Evolutionary himself is far from perfect.

Aside from the High Evolutionary's skewed perspective on what makes worlds and their inhabitants seemingly flawless and worth preserving, the villain is hiding his own imperfections in plain sight. Beneath faux skin spread stretch across his face, the High Evolutionary has a horrifically scarred face, courtesy of an enraged Rocket Raccoon many years ago. In a movie filled with some nasty, grotesque imagery, seeing the villain's face, where his entire nasal cavity is visible down to the bone, is a truly stomach-churning sight. Though you might assume that this was achieved primarily with visual effects, it turns out a lot of practical makeup effects were used with only an assist from CGI.