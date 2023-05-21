Fast X Director Warns Fans To Not Expect A 'Regular Fast And Furious Movie'
Even though the films have certainly evolved from their relatively humble beginnings, the "Fast & Furious" fans of the world pretty much know what they're in for at this point. Giant, logic-defying action sequences, lots of talk from Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto about family, and lots of famous people kicking lots of ass. Even so, director Louis Leterrier has warned fans to expect the unexpected and to prepare themselves, as "Fast X" is unlike other entries that came before.
The filmmaker recently spoke with Uproxx in anticipation of the release of the tenth entry in the Fast Saga. During the conversation, he explained that they knew where they were going in "Fast & Furious 11," which Leterrier will also direct. That gave them the freedom to try something a little different, which is a bit different than what happened with the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, which was brought up as a comparison. But with that comes having to set expectations. Here's what he had to say about it:
"I mean, 'Star Wars' is a different thing, but I feel like here you know where it ends. Plus, also taste-wise, I know what I love about the franchise and what I want to push forth. So I was very much about that, about characters, about bringing back the reality, bringing back the cars and the racing, and all that stuff. Yeah, I agree with Michelle [Rodriguez]. Don't go to see this movie like any regular 'Fast and Furious' movie. The emotion will not be the same."
Not a regular Fast and Furious movie
So why is this movie so different? The trailers have certainly painted a "Fast & Furious" movie that looks familiar, more or less in line with what the series has been since "Furious 7." Only this time we've got Jason Momoa chewing the scenery as our new villain. This is where we're going to get into mild spoiler territory, so for those who want to go into the film completely blind, turn back now. Leterrier wasn't shy in saying flat-out that "Fast X" is going to leave us off on a cliffhanger, which is not something audiences are accustomed to with these movies.
"It really ends on a cliffhanger. But I would have not accepted, I think no one would've accepted this, had we not gone all the way to the end of the franchise. What we've got, as we were on set, is basically understanding where this franchise will end. Then, because we know that, we're able to not only create this cliffhanger, but also seed all the elements that we're going to need to fully arc out this whole franchise. And on what we hope is going to be a very satisfying ending. Sad, but satisfying. Then, we're able to do all that stuff, because we knew where we were going. If you don't know where you're going, it's impossible. I never understand how movies can be greenlit without that. I'm like, okay, you're heading towards a catastrophe."
Leterrier, despite replacing Justin Lin after filming had already begun, seems to have a pretty clear vision of where all this is headed. Let's just hope it doesn't take Universal Pictures too long to wrangle this massive cast again so they can get cameras rolling on the 11th and likely final entry in the series sooner rather than later.
"Fast X" is in theaters now.