Fast X Director Warns Fans To Not Expect A 'Regular Fast And Furious Movie'

So why is this movie so different? The trailers have certainly painted a "Fast & Furious" movie that looks familiar, more or less in line with what the series has been since "Furious 7." Only this time we've got Jason Momoa chewing the scenery as our new villain. This is where we're going to get into mild spoiler territory, so for those who want to go into the film completely blind, turn back now. Leterrier wasn't shy in saying flat-out that "Fast X" is going to leave us off on a cliffhanger, which is not something audiences are accustomed to with these movies.

"It really ends on a cliffhanger. But I would have not accepted, I think no one would've accepted this, had we not gone all the way to the end of the franchise. What we've got, as we were on set, is basically understanding where this franchise will end. Then, because we know that, we're able to not only create this cliffhanger, but also seed all the elements that we're going to need to fully arc out this whole franchise. And on what we hope is going to be a very satisfying ending. Sad, but satisfying. Then, we're able to do all that stuff, because we knew where we were going. If you don't know where you're going, it's impossible. I never understand how movies can be greenlit without that. I'm like, okay, you're heading towards a catastrophe."

Leterrier, despite replacing Justin Lin after filming had already begun, seems to have a pretty clear vision of where all this is headed. Let's just hope it doesn't take Universal Pictures too long to wrangle this massive cast again so they can get cameras rolling on the 11th and likely final entry in the series sooner rather than later.

"Fast X" is in theaters now.