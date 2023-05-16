Arnold Schwarzenegger Laid Down Some Ground Rules When Signing Onto FUBAR

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger revealed that when David Ellison approached him about starring in a TV series, he had certain demands for how it should play. Per the former Governator:

"I said, 'It has to be something where I can use all my aspects and talents. It has to be fun. It has to be action-packed. It has to be sweet. And we shouldn't try to get around my age — let's play my age.' He came up with the idea of doing a True Lies-type thing."

Ivan Reitman fairly gets credit for tapping Schwarzenegger's potential (even if "Twins" and "Kindergarten Cop" are pretty lousy movies), but he's much funnier in John McTiernan's scattershot "Last Action Hero" and James Cameron's wildly entertaining (and very dated) "True Lies." His comedic timing has only improved with age.

As for playing that age, Schwarzenegger's been mindful of not trying to turn back the clock. He's still in phenomenal shape, but he moves like a man who's dedicated his life to weightlifting and taking his lumps as an action star. You can't fake spryness (as Robert De Niro demonstrated during his fight scene in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman"), so why not lean into the elderliness? It's fun to see a capable but creaky Schwarzenegger labor where once he was effortless.

Finally, it's so very kind of Schwarzenegger to get Tom Arnold, who's been hyping "True Lies 2" since the mid-1990s, back in the mix. He would've been devastated if they made an unofficial sequel without him.

We'll get to see if "FUBAR" has the action-comedy goods when it hits Netflix on May 25, 2023.