Jennifer Lawrence Could Have Made A Cameo In Barry Season 4 Episode 6

This article contains spoilers for season 4, episode 6 of "Barry."

There have been some amazing cameos in the fourth season of HBO's "Barry," including Guillermo Del Toro, "CODA" director Sian Heder, and Fred Armisen, but we almost got a cameo from none other than Jennifer Lawrence. The "Hunger Games" and "Causeway" star would have played herself, much like Heder, and it could have given her a chance to show off both her dramatic and comedic chops. In the end, showrunner and star Bill Hader decided to take the story in a different direction that omitted Lawrence's role, and we got something completely different (and totally terrifying) instead.

Hader sat down with The Wrap to discuss the sixth episode of season 4, which he detailed as a chaotic experience that ultimately turned out great. There were several storylines that got changed or dropped, so Lawrence's wasn't the only one, but from what it sounds like, the scene would have been pretty wild. Sally's journey through season 4 has been a traumatic and turbulent ride that can't possibly have a happy ending, but it's also been truly compelling television.