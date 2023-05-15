The Bear Season 2 Trailer: A New Restaurant Means Fresh Beef

If showrunner Christopher Storer's words are anything to go by, it's shaping up to be the latter. "It almost feels like season 1 was sort of, 'Let's catch up', and season 2 is sort of like where the show properly begins, once we've met everyone and seen their backstory," he told Variety earlier this year. "So it's been cool to just expand the world and just learn more about [the characters]."

Of all these characters, it's the evolution of Sydney and Carmy's relationship we're looking forward to the most. The two have made for a fascinating yet fragile dynamic in the first season; it seemed like they were parting ways forever in that stressful penultimate episode, but the final moments of season 1 left their relationship on a promising note. We've never seen Sydney and Carmy working as equal partners before, and it'll be fun to see how that turns out.

The other big question mark this season is Richie, the most change-resistant character on the show, who likely won't have an easy time adjusting to this classier, cleaner alternative to The Beef that Carmy and Sydney are pushing for. As Storer explained, "Season 2, really, it's about balance in a lot of ways, between time and what it means to start fresh and how you can start in a healthy direction. For somebody like Richie, I think finding where he fits in is what he's looking for."

"The Bear" season 2 will premiere on Hulu on June 22, 2023.