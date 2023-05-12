Star Trek Has No Plans To Deepfake Beloved Characters Back To Life - Yet

In the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Trials and Tribble-ations" (November 4, 1996), Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) and several other members of the "DS9" crew had to travel back in time to avert a crisis. It seems a time-traveling assassin had inserted himself into the events of the original series "Star Trek" episode "The Trouble with Tribbles" (December 29, 1967) and Sisko had to go undercover next to Captain Kirk (William Shatner) to prevent a bomb from blowing up. Using revolutionary special effects technology, Sisko, Dax (Terry Farrell), Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig), and others were inserted rather seamlessly into an episode that was shot 30 years prior. It was a novelty for "Star Trek," and one of the few times the franchise revisited its past in such a manner.

Many years later, "Star Trek: Prodigy" would do something similar in the episode "Kobayashi" (January 6, 2022). The teenage Dal (Brett Gray) wanted to take a holographic version of Trek's infamous Kobayashi Maru test and instructed the computer to create a ship and a crew that would increase his odds. Because "Prodigy" is animated, Dal was able to interact with Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) as well as Odo, Spock, Uhura, and Scotty (Rene Auberjonois, Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, and James Doohan) all realized through posthumous stock audio. They operated from the bridge of the Enterprise-D.

To date, these episodes have been the closest "Trek" has come to incorporating actors who weren't on set.

Speaking to SFX magazine (via Games Radar), "Star Trek" executive producer Akiva Goldsman admitted that, while other major entertainment franchises have been using advanced effects to animate dead actors for newer projects, "Trek" will not be doing it anytime soon ... probably.