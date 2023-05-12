The Full Monty TV Series Trailer: The Whole Gang Is Back, But Are They Still Stripping?

Remember "The Full Monty," friends? The British comedy from director Peter Cattaneo and "Slumdog Millionaire" writer Simon Beaufoy earned critical acclaim across the board for its funny and charming story about six unemployed men, including four former steel workers, who decide to form a male striptease act in order to get through some tough times. The film went on to land Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, even though it only won the latter.

Now, "The Full Monty" will have a chance at winning a whole new slate of awards because it's getting a sequel TV series at FX (on Hulu) with original cast members Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape, and Tom Wilkinson all reprising their roles from the movie. It's been 25 years since they bared it all, so what are all these guys up to 25 years later? Apparently not stripping anymore, at least for the time being.

It appears "The Full Monty" will catch up with the whole gang, who is still trying to get by in Sheffield. Even though they're in the same small town, plenty has changed, including Gaz (Carlyle) being a grandfather, with his teenage daughter (Talitha Wing) following in his scheming footsteps. Meanwhile, Dave (Addy) remains devoted to his wife Jean (Sharp) and their dog Tallulah, the former of which has problems of her own as the headmistress of a school dealing with many issues. Watch the trailer below for more.