The Full Monty TV Series Trailer: The Whole Gang Is Back, But Are They Still Stripping?
Remember "The Full Monty," friends? The British comedy from director Peter Cattaneo and "Slumdog Millionaire" writer Simon Beaufoy earned critical acclaim across the board for its funny and charming story about six unemployed men, including four former steel workers, who decide to form a male striptease act in order to get through some tough times. The film went on to land Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, even though it only won the latter.
Now, "The Full Monty" will have a chance at winning a whole new slate of awards because it's getting a sequel TV series at FX (on Hulu) with original cast members Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape, and Tom Wilkinson all reprising their roles from the movie. It's been 25 years since they bared it all, so what are all these guys up to 25 years later? Apparently not stripping anymore, at least for the time being.
It appears "The Full Monty" will catch up with the whole gang, who is still trying to get by in Sheffield. Even though they're in the same small town, plenty has changed, including Gaz (Carlyle) being a grandfather, with his teenage daughter (Talitha Wing) following in his scheming footsteps. Meanwhile, Dave (Addy) remains devoted to his wife Jean (Sharp) and their dog Tallulah, the former of which has problems of her own as the headmistress of a school dealing with many issues. Watch the trailer below for more.
Watch the Full Monty TV series trailer
There's also Lomper (Huison) and his husband Dennis (Paul Clayton), who are trying to keep a cafe up and running. Gerald (Wilkinson) is retired, and the complexities of the modern world overwhelm him. But "Horse" (Barber) is apparently the one who is struggling the most, and it's his story that will get the crew back together in the name of friendship. This looks every bit as charming as the original film, and it's the kind of sequel that we don't really get too often these days without capes and explosions.
"The Full Monty" cast also includes Arnold Oceng as a talented graffiti artist, Miles Jupp as a recently divorced housing officer who get some advice from the Monty men on navigating adult life, Sophie Stanton as Jean's friend Hetty, and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Deputy Headteacher Dilip.
Simon Beaufoy has returned to write the script along with co-writer Alice Nutter ("Accused"). Uberto Pasolini ("Nowhere Special") is back to executive produce with Simon Lewis acting as series producer. Lee Mason, director of scripted content at Disney+, is also serving as executive producer.
Here's the official synopsis for "The Full Monty" TV series:
The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and one very unconventional hostage situation. Gaz might be older but he's no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.
"The Full Monty" will be streaming all episodes on Hulu starting on June 14, 2023.