The Little Mermaid Director And Producer Talk New Music And Earning The Songs [Exclusive Interview]

Halle has a gorgeous voice, and Disney takes voices very seriously. Even in "Frozen," they were animating the correct breaths, which, as a former singer, that's a big thing. I'm curious how the rigging affected that for you, with all the actors live on the set. I know, obviously, you recorded before.

Marshall: Yes. Well, actually, we also did a lot of recording live as well. The goal for me always is that when you're watching the film, it all feels live, even if it's not. I don't think people know this fully — you would know this as a singer — but when you are doing film, even when you are singing with a track, you are still singing. You are actually fully singing. You have to; otherwise, it doesn't look like anything. Doesn't look real at all. It was challenging. Luckily, everybody we worked with, Halle and Javier and Melissa, they're so strong, so physical, that actually they could do what they needed to do: breathe and sing in those crazy rigs.

Was there ever any discussion of not having them get married at the end since they're teens? Well, she's a teen.

Marshall: Well, we thought about it, but we thought it was really important that the union that they create is something that actually begins the healing process of between these two worlds.

DeLuca: And we really wanted the relationship to be what won out and having them really experiencing each other as friends — deep, deep friendship. So it wasn't just falling in love with a handsome guy or the pretty girl. The wedding, we didn't show the wedding. We don't really have a wedding because we didn't want to make it that it was all the penultimate thing is the wedding. No, it's the relationship. They're going off together and adventuring together.

Marshall: Yeah. It was great to find that. It was, you're absolutely right, more important than the ceremony is the actual, let's go and seek unchartered waters.

DeLuca: And just start to make a crack at bringing worlds together. It's just the beginning, as we say in the film. Never going to change, but totally, but hopefully, they'll open people's eyes.



Totally. I did sit through all the credits, and I'm curious, was there ever a thought of a mid- or post-credit scene?

Marshall: We decided not to do that. We thought the story had been told. Sometimes that feels a little gimmicky to me, and we didn't need to play anything like that. I also have to say that our score was so stunning that we get to hear it with these ... and we had such a massive — this is the truth — so many people involved. You see, this is a four-and-a-half-year process to create this movie. So the fact that we thought, well, those credits are plenty long. Yeah. So we never actually, no.

DeLuca: Yeah, we felt that the story had ended in the proper way.